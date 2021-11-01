Hornettes Ladies thrash Dursley Ladies to make it three wins from three

Hornettes Ladies maintained their perfect start to the season by thrashing Dursley Ladies 82-0 in their first home match at The Nest last month.

Hornettes, who came into the game having lost both of their games to Dursley, started strongly.

Nat Stone made several good bursts, creating some disarray in the defence, allowing Carris Pickup to sell a dummy to the onrushing defensive line, and score the first try of the game.

Rhiannon Wain got the second when she ripped out the ball from a maul and sneaked down the blind side to find no defenders in front of her, and sprinted in from 45 metres to score in the corner with her first ever try.

Meg Palfrey found Lucy Mager who drew in the last defender and passed out to Pickup to go over.

From the next Dursley attack Pixie Blakely identified a counter ruck opportunity, the ball was picked up by Abbey Constable who created a gap and passed to Mager to run in and score.

Hornettes quickly found themselves close to the Dursley try line, with a Dursley throw into a line out, this was disrupted and the loose ball was grabbed by Nat Stone who burst over the try line to score.

Just before the half-time whistle Hornettes constructed a full length of the pitch score with Constable combining with Mager who gave the final pass to Palfrey to run in make it 40-0 at the break.

Hornettes scored again after the interval when they held Durlsey's attack and worked up the pitch, releasing Mager to jink her way over the try line.

Straight from kick-off Frankie Robins collected the ball, driving forward and hearing the call from Constable.

Robins passed before contact, releasing Constable to drive through several tackles and run in from half way to score.

The resulting kick off did not go 10m, so there was a Hornettes scrum on half way to restart the game. The ball was passed out to the backs, Pickup made good ground, and offloaded to the supporting Constable to run in to score.

Straight from kick-off the ball went to Pixie Blakely who picked it up on the Hornettes 10 metre line and headed down the wing, dodging several tackles to score.

A series of forward drives and interplay ending up with Nat White driving through the defence to score before series of forward drives which sucked in the Dursley defence, allowed Hornettes to pass the ball out wide for Ash Gleave to score.