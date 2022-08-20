Humphries: Weston have bagged a 'solid all-round defender' after Jones debut

Taylor Jones has joined Weston AFC on loan from Cardiff City for six months. - Credit: WsMAFC

Lloyd Humphries believes Weston AFC have bagged themselves a “solid all-round defender” after Taylor Jones made his debut against Yate Town on Tuesday.

Jones, who has signed from Cardiff City for six months, came came on for the last six minutes, for Jacob Jagger-Cane, against Yate and helped the Seagulls record successive wins with a 3-2 victory over the Bluebells.

His arrival allowed Humphries to push forward and nearly score with a fine strike from outside the box before Dayle Grubb’s 90th-minute winner.

And midfielder turned centre-back Humphries says Weston will benefit from the signing of Jones.

“He is brilliant at Cardiff, they still think highly of him there now,” Humphries told Weston Mercury Sport.

“He’s really quality on the ball, he’s a very confident passer breaking lines and when you saw him come on he broke the line once brilliantly.

“He is a solid all-round defender to be honest. We have a good defender on our hands.”

Manager Scott Bartlett confirmed he went to see Jones a few times in pre-season against Hereford, Chippenham and Cardiff before bagging his man on a six-month loan spell.

Jones can play across the back four, as a centre-back, right-back or on the right side of a back three.

And Bartlett said Jones helped the side pick up “three valuable points” against Yate.

“He’s a good player. I watched him three times,” Bartlett added.

“I spoke to Darren Purse at length about his character. The most important thing when you get a loan is they really want to be here. Taylor was desperate to come.

“Niel Bassom has done amazing, jumping through hoops to get his international clearance done in three days because there have been a lot of clubs waiting for three or four weeks to get that done.

“It’s not an easy process, you have to know what you are doing, you have to speak to the right people at the right time and he’s helped us get three valuable points.”

Weston return to action at Poole Town this afternoon as they look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

The Seagulls have signed Will Tunnicliff on a short-term loan from Taunton Town.

The 22-year-old left-back, who can also play in a number of different positions, has played for Bishops Cleeve, Evesham United, Cirencester Town and Yate Town.

And Bartlett told the club's website his delight of being able to bring defender to BS24.

"Will is a strong and athletic defender that did very well last season," he said.

“Lairdy (Scott Laird) and I have lists of players in various positions and like Taylor Jones, he has become available at a good time for us."