Humphries has 'no problems' playing as defender for Weston AFC

Lloyd Humphries has played in all three of Weston AFC's Southern Premier South games so far this season. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston AFC’s Lloyd Humphries said he has “no problems” playing as defender and is “enjoying” his new role.

Humphries is usually a midfielder but has dropped to centre-back this campaign and has played the whole 90 minutes in each of the three games so far.

The Seagulls have picked up seven points from nine, their best return for a Southern Premier South season, including a come-from-behind draw at Bracknell Town and home wins over Gosport Borough and Yate Town to sit third in the table.

Humphries is in his third spell with the club after loan stints in the 2016-17 and 2019-20 seasons, before he joined permanently in September 2020 after his departure from Cardiff City.

And having signed a new contract to remain at BS24 in the summer, he revealed it is not first time he has played in defence.

He told Weston Mercury Sport: “I played there a few times when I was with Cardiff with the under-23s but it’s a different ball game there. We were normally in a back three as well.

“It’s been a shift changing to a four for me as well, but I think I’ve dealt with it ok so far. Fingers crossed I can keep it up. (It’s) not too bad but I prefer playing in midfield but it is what is it.

“We are a bit short on centre-halves at the minute, we have just brought Taylor (Jones) in now. I think Popey (Jason Pope) is getting back fit so will see how it plays out for the rest of the season.”

Humphries first played as centre-back throughout pre-season.

And following Jason Pope’s injury and after Sam Avery went off injured in the first game of the season at Bracknell, he has stayed there.

Weston recently signed Cardiff City defender Taylor Jones on loan to bolster their options but the 24-year-old Humphries says he is relishing his new role.

“I enjoy playing there to be honest,” he added.

“It’s nice to have a lot of time on the ball, all the game in front of you. It’s like everything, highs and lows and good and bad, but it’s a bit boring in a game like that (against Yate).

“I seemed to be watching quite a lot of the game but it is what it is. I’ve got no problems playing there. I quite enjoy it.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen with Popey, Avo, Taylor. There’s three centre-halves there.

“We’ve got three centre-midfielders. It doesn’t matter who is playing. Caney (Jacob Jagger-Cane), Doddsy (James Dodd) are quality.

“I’ve played with Taylor at Cardiff, I know he’s quality as well so it doesn’t really matter.”