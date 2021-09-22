Humphries praises Weston AFC's 'brilliant' performance against Taunton Town

Published: 9:09 AM September 22, 2021

All smiles for two goal hero Lloyd Humphries during Weston AFC's FA Cup tie with Taunton Town. - Credit: Ade Threasher/WsMAFC

Midfielder Lloyd Humphries praised Weston AFC’s “brilliant” performance in the Emirates FA Cup against Taunton Town last Saturday.

The Seagulls ran out 5-1 winners with Humphries bagging two, alongside Scott Laird’s double and Dayle Grubb’s fine strike to seal a place in the third qualifying round at Dorking Wanderers on October 2.

“The performance from start to finish was brilliant. We started well and continued into the second half,” said Humphries.

“We had a bit of a spell where they had a penalty and they scored and the gaffer then made a change, we went into a diamond in midfield. I know it sounds a bit silly, it changed the game even though we were 4-1 up.

“We were coming under a little bit of pressure and James Dodd was brilliant when he came on for his first game and it really saw us through to the end of the game with no upsets.

You may also want to watch:

“I think it’s down to the gaffer, Lairdy, Knowsley, Steve Laker, the work we have been doing in training. What goes on behind the scenes not everyone sees it but it makes a massive difference obviously.

“We are starting to show it on the pitch now after a disappointing couple of games, especially Harrow Borough, that game wasn’t great was it?

“But we have bounced back brilliantly with a top performance at Dorchester where we played some unbelievable football and (Saturday) the scoreline speaks for itself.”

Humphries has now scored three goals in two games following his winner at Dorchester Town compared to four in 51 previous matches.

His first against The Peacocks was a move straight off the training ground, and the Wales under-19 international vowed it is “100 per cent, definitely” his goal after the ball rebounded off both William Buse and the post before crossing the line.

As for the second, great work from the right by Grubb saw the former Forest Green Rovers midfielder tee up Humphries to curl home inside Buse’s near post from 18 yards out.

“In my first spell here in 2016/17 I was really disappointed because I was playing well but I only scored one goal and it was a bit of an iffy goal, deflection at Dartford," he added.

“But since I have come in this season hopefully I can kick on. I’ve got three for the season, one in pre-season so fingers crossed I can get up around the 10 (goal) mark for the season. That would be a round number to hit.”