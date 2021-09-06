Magical Hutchings treble seals Wrington Redhill win over Street Reserves

Published: 2:30 PM September 6, 2021

Jack Hutchings scored a second-half hat-trick as Wrington Redhill eased to a comfortable 4-0 victory over 10-man Street Reserves in their first home game of the Uhlsport Somerset League Division One season.

After playing their first five games of the season away from the Recreational Ground, the pitch looked in excellent condition and a warm and sunny day was the set-up for an afternoon’s entertainment for the assembled spectators.

Ethan Williams hit the post in a goalless first 45 minutes before a transformation after the break.

The Redskins started with much more intensity and aggression and were closing down their opponents much quicker and winning the ball higher up the pitch, putting pressure on the Street defence.

As a result, Hutchings beat the last defender and curved the ball round Keelan Charlton into the far corner of the net.

You may also want to watch:

This goal added to the impetus of the team and the influential Sam Parkinson took control of the central midfield area prompting more attacking moves.

The second goal was a superb individual effort from young Hutchings who ran into the box, gave two defenders the slip and slotted the ball into the opposite corner with aplomb.

It was no surprise that this purple patch of play was capped by Hutchings completing his treble.

Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi played a delightful ball into the path of Hutchings and the forward found the back of the net.

The visitors went down to 10 men when goalkeeper Keelan Charlton had a rush of blood to the head when substitute Joe Creese, who made a good impact on the game, broke loose on the left and charged out of his area and got nowhere near the ball.

The red card was immediately shown by referee Paul Brown who had no other choice but to dismiss Charlton.

Ferguson-Obamwonyi made it four when he picked up the ball on the halfway line and raced down the right before cutting in and jinking past three defenders and coolly sliding the ball home.

Wrington return to action this Saturday when they host Middlezoy Rovers Reserves for their second of three home matches in a row ahead of taking on Burnham United in two weeks time.