Source Electrical becomes Hutton under-11s new sponsor

Published: 9:00 AM May 11, 2021

Hutton under-11s displaying their new raincoats sponsored by Source Electrical. From L-R are Mark Andow - coach, Aaron Critchley - coach, Nick O'Connell - manager, Paul Lanning - Director, Source Electrical and Neil Hurst - coach. - Credit: Kelly O'Connell

Hutton under-11s have secured themselves Source Electrical as their new sponsors.

The local electrical company was started in 2019 by Ian Rogers, previously a director of Weston Electrical Services and Paul Lanning, former contract manager at the same company with over 20 years industry experience, is proud of its roots in the community and its family values.

Hutton Football Club is a Chartered Standard Community Club and has over 300 children, young people and adult members with teams for all ages, ability and gender and has been offering football to the local area since 1977.

With more than 30 children in two sides representing in the Woodspring Football League, Lanning stepped in to help the under-11s when he heard one of the teams was on the lookout for new kit and has purchased raincoats for all the boys.

“When it came to my attention there was a chance to help a grassroots youth team, I was only too pleased that I could offer our assistance,” said Lanning.

“Source Electrical is investing in the youth in the community and we are so pleased to be partnering with Hutton under-11s in this instance and will look to strengthen this relationship in the future.

"The football club is run solely by volunteers, so we are more than happy to support their investment in the development of our local children.”

Team manager Nick O’Connell said: “We cannot thank Source Electrical enough for providing the new jackets to the kids. We’ve already welcomed Paul to one of our training sessions and we look forward to seeing him at some of our matches as we finish off this season and move into U12 football from September.

"The kids look really smart and are proud to be representing both Hutton FC and Source Electrical.”