Hutton Hotspurs and Wanderers under-11s donate food to Weston Foodbank

Joshua Thomas

Published: 6:33 PM November 17, 2020   
Hutton Hotspurs and Wanderers

Hutton Hotspurs and Wanderers under-11s in their last training session before lockdown. - Credit: Hutton FC

Hutton Hotspurs and Wanderers under-11s, in their last training session before another pause in the season due to lockdown, undertook a collection of food to donate to Weston foodbank.

It totalled nearly 50kg of items of which were on the essential list and a spokesperson for the foodbank thanked the efforts of the players in this difficult period for all.

Hutton coach Simon Roberts said: "The coaches were overwhelmed with the amount the kids and parents donated.

"It's great as an age group of 30 players, we can pull this amount of effort in for the foodbank. Hopefully this is also a life lesson for the kids that we should care for the community we live in as one day, we may be the ones that need the help and have to rely on generous people such as ourselves and others that help out.

"We encourage every organisation or persons to look on the foodbanks website for a list of items that are needed desperately, every little donation goes a long way."

