How coronavirus impacted local sport for past year

Published: 9:00 AM March 10, 2021

Hornets celebrate their first try of the afternoon against Devonport Services through Callum Lane. - Credit: Josh Thomas

This time last year no one could have predicted what was to come for local sport.

I had just covered Hornets' 38-10 victory over Devonport Services on Saturday March 7, which in turn would be the last game I would cover for some months.

But the impact of the coronavirus would affect each and every team on our patch, with all clubs and players having something to play for.

Both Hornets and Weston RFC were competing for promotion, while Weston AFC were on their best run of the season with 25 points from 36 available as they hunted down a Southern League play-off place and were in the semi-finals of the Somerset Premier Cup for the third consecutive season following back-to-back successes.

Weston Cricket Club's Devonshire Road. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston Cricket Club had plans in place to celebrate their 175th anniversary and boxer Dean Dodge remained unbeaten in the ring after victory on points against Sean Davis.

Clevedon RFC's Coleridge Vale - Credit: Clevedon RFC

In North Somerset, Ashton & Backwell United were in a battle for promotion from Toolstation Western League Division One into the Premier Division for the 2020-21 campaign.

Ashton & Backwell United celebrate scoring one of their three goals at Sherbourne Town.Picture: Martin Edwards - Credit: Martin Edwards

Clevedon Coastal were making waves after a promising start to their rowing club and were looking to continue their ever-growing membership.

Clevedon Coastal rowing club overlooking the Clevedon pier. - Credit: Josh Thomas

And Rebecca Holloway was playing week in, week out for Birmingham City Women in the FA Women's Super League.

Birmingham City's Rebecca Holloway during the FA Women's Super League match at SportNation.bet Stadium, Birmingham. - Credit: PA

Yes, they were exciting times and about to get better, right?

Wrong, in the space of two weeks all the hard work put in over the course of the last nine months was thrown out the window.

Jon Richardson’s Hornets side did win the South West One West title after the RFU came up with a theory to decide how the campaign would finish, thus securing a place in the South West Premier for the first time since 2018.

Weston Rugby Club flag. - Credit: MARK ATHERTON

Neighbours Weston were placed in second place behind champions Barnstaple and claimed their highest ever league finish since 2002.

And following the delay to the cricket season, action did return in July where teams were placed in Covid bubbles up and down the country.

Football also returned before back-to-back lockdowns delayed the progress of another league campaign, with only a number of games held before the FA announced for teams in steps three to six, their league season had been curtailed for a second consecutive year.

Ryan Cullen will race in G-Drive colours for the first time at 24 Hours of Le Mans. - Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography.

As I look back on the last 12 months there has been obvious frustration and disappointing days but there is a lot to take away from this when sport will return.

According to the latest figures almost 21 million people so far have had their first vaccine dose - equivalent to more than one in three adults in the UK with more than 960,000 have had a second.

But the spirit shown by the players, coaches and clubs through the last 12 months has been remarkable.

So many fundraising activities have been set up, with lots of money going to charities.

Lots of Zooms calls between players and staff have transformed the way we have communicated with each other.

Jess Hazell in batting action for Millfield School. - Credit: Kevin Hazell

While there has also been individual success for sports clubs and men and women across the county.

Clevedon Town are in the fourth round of the FA Vase and looking ever closer to matching their best ever performance in the competition since reaching the quarter-finals in the 1987–88 season.

Clevedon line-up ahead of their fixture with Bedminster last July. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Clevedon RFC will celebrate 100 years in 2021 and Clevedon Cricket Club’s Jake Lintott has signed a professional deal with Warwickshire and Jess Hazell was named in the Western Storm Regional Academy programme.

Dean Dodge celebrates his win over Sean Davis to remain undefeated last February in Wellsprings Leisure Centre in Taunton. - Credit: Matt Lofthouse

There have also been personal highlights for both Dodge, who fought for his first ever boxing title - the Southern Area super-featherweight belt - and motorsport pair Ryan Cullen, who raced for the second consecutive year at Le Mans, and Will Burns, becoming the 2020 Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 SuperCup champion.

Cheddar boss Craig Mawford with Ashton & Backwell United manager Stuart Jones ahead of their Buildbase FA Vase first round match in December. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Cheddar named Craig Mawford as Shaun Potter's replacement after he suddenly announced he was leaving the club following three years in charge.

All smiles for Dayle Grubb on his return to Weston last summer. - Credit: Will.T.Photography

And Weston brought back Dayle Grubb following his stint in the Football League with Forest Green Rovers, while Ryan Jones secured a move to League One side Bristol Rovers from The Seagulls in a record outgoing transfer deal.

Ryan Jones has signed for Bristol Rovers on a three-year deal from Weston. - Credit: Bristol Rovers FC

Despite the sport we love and treasure being so impacted by the coronavirus there are so many more exciting events to come.

Each person will have reacted differently to this pandemic but one thing is for sure, we will soon be allowed to attend games again, people will be able to meet up face-to-face and sport will be once again be the heartbeat of the towns.

WE WILL get through this and once the lockdown and restrictions have eased, let’s get out there and support our local clubs and players.

For the time being, keep safe and well and remember this isn’t here forever, sport will return and when it does it will take centre stage just like it did before.