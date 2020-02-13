Advanced search

Weston's Callaghan is indoor rowing world champion

PUBLISHED: 08:02 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:02 13 February 2020

Shaun Callaghan at World Rowing Indoor Championships (Paris 2020)

Shaun Callaghan at World Rowing Indoor Championships (Paris 2020)

Weston's Shaun Callaghan has been rowing his way to glory at home and abroad, writes Lee Power.

Callaghan has competed in seven indoor championship events in Devon, Nuneaton, Glasgow, London, Prague, Limerick and, most recently, Paris and collected eight gold medals, one silver and two bronze.

Competing in the Masters 55-59 year age category in the lightweight 2,000m class, Callaghan has been crowned Scottish, Irish and European champion.

And, most recently, he claimed the title of World champion at the Pierre de Coubertin Stadium in the French capital, where over 3,000 athletes from 52 countries were in action over the course of two days.

He said: "I first got interested in competitive rowing about 15 years ago to compliment my running.

"It hits most muscle groups and can be taken at a nice aerobic pace or you can choose to push into harder anaerobic levels.

"I enjoy competing and testing myself against others. I'll usually give a better performance if I've got someone to chase down and race against.

"The Indoor Rowing events are growing in stature and it's a pleasure to be part of them.

"The competition cycle is seasonal so during the summer I will move back to other sports, but come autumn you will find me on the rower again ready for next year's challenges."

Callaghan's first major success came at the British Championships in 2009 and he does most of his training at home.

He uses a Concept2 rowing machine that is connected up for online rowing, so he can spend his weekends racing against other athletes from all over the world.

In 2013, he was a member of the Steepholme Pirates crew which set a new world record by rowing a total combined distance of 341,615 metres in 24 hours.

"We took on the challenge to raise cash for the Bone Cancer Research Trust in memory of Mary Collard.

"The seven-man crew comprised Tony Slingsby, Derek Hannam, Gary Thorne, David Hetherington, Neale Jarrett, Gareth Hiscock and myself.

"The record has since been overhauled by a team from Denmark, but we retain the British record."

Callaghan wished to thank the team at Staceys Taxis/1st Ace Cars for their continued support of his endeavours.

Most Read

Night club to be refurbished after closure in Weston

Club Vision will close at the end of the month. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Weather warning in place as storm lashes coast

Strong winds and waves hit Weston during Storm Ciara. Picture: Kevin Duell

PICTURES: Mass protests in Weston over airport expansion

Over 100 Extinction Rebellion protestors on Weston beach putting their heads in the sand. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Artist completes mural at Weston hospital unit

Artist Martin Darcy pictured with his mural and Kate Simmonds senior occupational therapist at the Long Fox Unit. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston restaurant sets spicy chicken wing challenge

Competitors line up for the Hot Wings Challenge at Oscar and Ollie's in Oxford Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Night club to be refurbished after closure in Weston

Club Vision will close at the end of the month. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Weather warning in place as storm lashes coast

Strong winds and waves hit Weston during Storm Ciara. Picture: Kevin Duell

PICTURES: Mass protests in Weston over airport expansion

Over 100 Extinction Rebellion protestors on Weston beach putting their heads in the sand. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Artist completes mural at Weston hospital unit

Artist Martin Darcy pictured with his mural and Kate Simmonds senior occupational therapist at the Long Fox Unit. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston restaurant sets spicy chicken wing challenge

Competitors line up for the Hot Wings Challenge at Oscar and Ollie's in Oxford Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston’s Callaghan is indoor rowing world champion

Shaun Callaghan at World Rowing Indoor Championships (Paris 2020)

Hundreds left in unsanitary homes in North Somerset as they wait for social housing

Hundreds of people are living in unhygenic conditions, according to Government figures. Picture: Getty Images

Bad Religion head to Bristol for 40th Anniversary show

Bad Religion. Picture: Epitaph records

Weston v Wimborne Town LIVE BLOG:

Greg Tindle’s first-half opener over Walton Casuals was his second of the season. (Picture Will.T.Photography).

Café opens doors in village with aim of helping to tackle isolation in community

Sonya and Ian Stocker who have opened Congars Café, in Broad Street Congresbury. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24