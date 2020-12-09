Southern Football League agree to suspend fixtures

Published: 5:00 PM December 9, 2020

The Southern League, along with the Isthmian and Northern Leagues, have all agreed to suspend their matches for the time being.

A total of 172 of the 224 clubs agreed to pause the fixtures, which totalled 76 per cent in agreement, while the other 51 disagreed and there was one abstention

Both the Northern and Southern Leagues ran away with agreement, with 57 clubs voting to agree and four disagreeing for the former, while in the latter 68 were in agreement with 14 against.

However the Isthmian League was a lot closer with 47 teams agreeing, 33 disagreeing and one abstention.

“It is intended that the situation is kept under review in line with Government review on the Tier allocations and restrictions,” said a statement published by the three leagues.

“Accordingly, the next review is set for 16 December and then 30 December.

“It is the hope of all the Leagues that a date in January can be set for a return to fixtures with clubs who wish being allowed to play before that date, but this will not be until there is a change in the Tiers and/or some progress in the funding of the clubs at this level.”

Weston manager Scott Bartlett admitted to being “disappointed” with the announcement and the confusion when The Seagulls will play again has made it very distressing for all involved.

He said: “I was disappointed we have had a pause in games, steps three and four are the only steps not playing at the moment and it’s a shame, it’s not doing anyone any good by not playing, it’s hard for the players and staff and the supporters.

“A modest grant package could have covered the loss of revenue for all clubs operating in a tier two area and a grant for those in tier three without fans would still have been a lot less than what we are receiving on the current furlough scheme.

“Of course we don’t want to play without our supporters but with only ourselves and Yate in tier three we could have continued until the government review.

“The uncertainty of how the league is going to continue or when is difficult and I wouldn’t be surprised if the league is cancelled completely and a new-look, condensed competition is out in place.”