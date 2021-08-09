Worlebury's Reynolds selected for England trial
- Credit: Keith Jones
Worlebury's Jack Reynolds has been selected for an England trial under the Sea Angling England Talent Pathway.
This offered young anglers with the potential and aspiration to represent England with opportunities to access a high-performance coaching and education programme.
The purpose of the programme is to produce international anglers of the future for England, with the water-based session helping anglers learn about tactics and techniques needed at the top level.
The trial for the pathway, which is organised by the Angling Trust, was held at Pennington Seal Wall in Hampshire, where 20 anglers from across the country demonstrated their skills.
The 15-year-old Reynolds, who is a year 11 pupil at Worle Community School, is a member of Channel Anglers Sea Angling Club and coached by James T Madsen.
You may also want to watch:
He is also sponsored by Baytree Road Grange of Weston-super-Mare.
Most Read
- 1 'Major improvements' begin on Weston road
- 2 Rise in complaints over illegal use of e-scooters in North Somerset
- 3 Historic pier suffers 'severe damage' after fire
- 4 In The Dock
- 5 Great-great grandmother celebrates 104th birthday
- 6 Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset
- 7 Weston Beach Race to return in October
- 8 10 beauty spots in North Somerset
- 9 Around 3,000 patients leave Weston surgery after being 'fed up with problems'
- 10 Crews tackle large fire at Burnham-on-Sea pier