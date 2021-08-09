News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Worlebury's Reynolds selected for England trial

Lee Power

Published: 12:00 PM August 9, 2021   
Worlebury's Jack Reynolds poses with a Bass

Worlebury's Jack Reynolds has been selected for an England trial under the Sea Angling England Talent Pathway.

This offered young anglers with the potential and aspiration to represent England with opportunities to access a high-performance coaching and education programme.

The purpose of the programme is to produce international anglers of the future for England, with the water-based session helping anglers learn about tactics and techniques needed at the top level.

The trial for the pathway, which is organised by the Angling Trust, was held at Pennington Seal Wall in Hampshire, where 20 anglers from across the country demonstrated their skills.

The 15-year-old Reynolds, who is a year 11 pupil at Worle Community School, is a member of Channel Anglers Sea Angling Club and coached by James T Madsen.

He is also sponsored by Baytree Road Grange of Weston-super-Mare.

