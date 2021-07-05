Worlebury youngster Reynolds earns sea fishing rewards

Published: 7:12 AM July 5, 2021

Worlebury youngster Jack Reynolds got off to a fine start in the Weston Baits Sea Fishing competition.

The 14-year-old, fishing in the Bristol Channel at Bossington between Porlock Weir and Minehead, caught a 6lb 2oz Bass on a mackerel and cart bait on a three-hook flapper rig.

And Reynolds also later caught a dogfish to finish second in the match, bagging himself £50 in prize money.

It was a creditable performance for the young elite sea angler who was up against experienced senior anglers from the region.

Reynolds is a year 10 pupil at Worle Community School in Weston-super-Mare and member of Channel Anglers, Sea Angling Club.

He is coached by James T Madsen and sponsored by Baytree Road Garage of Weston-super-Mare.