News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Worlebury youngster Reynolds earns sea fishing rewards

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 7:12 AM July 5, 2021   
Jack Reynolds poses with a 6lb 2oz Bass

Jack Reynolds poses with a 6lb 2oz Bass - Credit: Keith Jones

Worlebury youngster Jack Reynolds got off to a fine start in the Weston Baits Sea Fishing competition.

The 14-year-old, fishing in the Bristol Channel at Bossington between Porlock Weir and Minehead, caught a 6lb 2oz Bass on a mackerel and cart bait on a three-hook flapper rig.

And Reynolds also later caught a dogfish to finish second in the match, bagging himself £50 in prize money.

It was a creditable performance for the young elite sea angler who was up against experienced senior anglers from the region.

Reynolds is a year 10 pupil at Worle Community School in Weston-super-Mare and  member of Channel Anglers, Sea Angling Club.

You may also want to watch:

He is coached by James T Madsen and sponsored by Baytree Road Garage of Weston-super-Mare.

Most Read

  1. 1 Stylish house a stone’s throw away from Weston town centre
  2. 2 Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset next week
  3. 3 REVEALED: Three new supermarkets to open in North Somerset towns
  1. 4 Sixty bands to perform at new sea shanty festival in Weston
  2. 5 Weston man jailed after starting fire outside neighbours' home
  3. 6 Street art festival to hit Weston this summer
  4. 7 Marine Lake reopens for the summer
  5. 8 Covid vaccines available from walk-in clinics
  6. 9 Shops could be demolished as plan submitted to downsize shopping area
  7. 10 Love Island 2021: Meet Jake Cornish 
Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Liam Shepherd and his mum, Kimberley Shepherd/

Raising

Mum of boy, 11, who died in his sleep thanks community for support

Carrington Walker

person
Views of the Cabot Court Hotel, Sea Front, WsM.

Coronavirus

Isolating staff rises to 75 in Weston Wetherspoons pub

Carrington Walker

person
Junction 21 of the M5 motorway at Weston.

Highways England

Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Richmond Street

Man charged after firearms incident in Weston town centre

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus