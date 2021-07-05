Worlebury youngster Reynolds earns sea fishing rewards
Published: 7:12 AM July 5, 2021
- Credit: Keith Jones
Worlebury youngster Jack Reynolds got off to a fine start in the Weston Baits Sea Fishing competition.
The 14-year-old, fishing in the Bristol Channel at Bossington between Porlock Weir and Minehead, caught a 6lb 2oz Bass on a mackerel and cart bait on a three-hook flapper rig.
And Reynolds also later caught a dogfish to finish second in the match, bagging himself £50 in prize money.
It was a creditable performance for the young elite sea angler who was up against experienced senior anglers from the region.
Reynolds is a year 10 pupil at Worle Community School in Weston-super-Mare and member of Channel Anglers, Sea Angling Club.
You may also want to watch:
He is coached by James T Madsen and sponsored by Baytree Road Garage of Weston-super-Mare.
Most Read
- 1 Stylish house a stone’s throw away from Weston town centre
- 2 Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset next week
- 3 REVEALED: Three new supermarkets to open in North Somerset towns
- 4 Sixty bands to perform at new sea shanty festival in Weston
- 5 Weston man jailed after starting fire outside neighbours' home
- 6 Street art festival to hit Weston this summer
- 7 Marine Lake reopens for the summer
- 8 Covid vaccines available from walk-in clinics
- 9 Shops could be demolished as plan submitted to downsize shopping area
- 10 Love Island 2021: Meet Jake Cornish
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus