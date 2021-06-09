Published: 5:00 PM June 9, 2021

Weston head coach Sam Trego said the debut of Jack Trego was a “proud moment for the family” after the 15-year-old was named in the starting 11 against Frome.

Jack lined up alongside his cousin Davis and uncle Peter on Saturday, the first time all three have played together in the first team.

“It was a proud moment for the family,” said Sam.

“They are both young lads who are finding their own way at a very high level of club cricket and if anything it’s a fantastic learning curve for all the young players that play in the first team and in the long run our club will prosper from this.”

Jake Richards had made his debut for the club at Bristol the week before and the teenagers are the latest in line to come through the academy to play for the first team.

Trego admitted there are more exciting players coming through the system, adding: “I could name so many young players who we are keeping a close eye on and making sure they are progressing correctly through the youth ranks and the senior ranks.

“There’s a lot of excitement around when you see 15-year-olds making a first-team debut but we need to make sure they are guided in the right way and are in and around our first team squad for many years to come.

“As I’ve coached all these young players over the past six/seven years it’s just great to see all of them progressing in the right way and they will all become fine young cricketers.”