Marlon Jackson: Forward commits future to Weston AFC

Marlon Jackson has scored one goal in four games since re-signing from Chippenham Town - Credit: Aoife Preston/Boomsatsuma/WsMAFC

Weston AFC have confirmed Marlon Jackson has agreed to stay with the Seagulls after he was approached by an unnamed National League club.

The 31-year-old re-joined last month, following his departure from Chippenham Town, and has now committed his future to the side.

Jackson has scored one goal in four appearances - in Weston's 2-0 win at Hendon - when the striker found the back of the net four minutes after being introduced as a half-time substitute.

The popular forward first played for Weston in the 2018-19 season, when he scored 10 goals in 26 appearances.

“Marlon has had a great impact since coming in. He is a good player, there is no fuss, he gets on with his job and is a good influence on his teammates," manager Scott Bartlett told the club's website.

“We are delighted he has agreed to stay and we have started early discussions to take that into next season also.”

Tonight's Somerset Premier Cup second round clash with Keynhsam Town will be live streamed on the Somerset FA's Facebook page in an attempt to reach a new audience.

The stream will go live at 7:40pm, five minutes before kick-off, and the winner of the tie will march on to the quarter-finals.

"This is an exciting step for Somerset FA and we are proud to be able to build upon an already strong relationship with our premier clubs and we hope that this is just the first of many projects like this that will benefit SFA (Somerset Football Association) and all our clubs, cups, leagues and partners," said Somerset FA marketing and communications officer, Paul Coltman.

Marketing and communications manager, Alex Crowther, added: "We are pleased to be supporting Somerset FA as they look to modernise their communications strategy – We hope this is something they will continue to do over the coming seasons.”