Marlon Jackson will be 'fine' says Weston AFC manager Scott Bartlett

Manager Scott Bartlett said Marlon Jackson will be 'fine' and was taken off as a 'precaution' in Weston AFC’s draw with Hayes & Yeading United on Saturday.

The forward went down just before half-time and needed treatment but was able to get back on the pitch before the break.

However, Jackson was substituted during the interval and replaced by Sonny Cox.

The Southern Premier South encounter finished 1-1 with two goals in the last 10 minutes.

Scott Laird looked to have given the Seagulls all three points when he headed home Dayle Grubb’s terrific free-kick in the 83rd minute.

But Moses Emanuel equalised in the last minute with a penalty into the top right hand corner after Cole Brown had been brought down in the box.

And Bartlett confirmed there were no problems with Jackson, saying: “Marlon will be fine. I took him off as a precaution really and I have also got so much faith in the other players. Like Sam Avery wasn’t feeling 100 per cent this morning so we didn’t play him.

“We have got other players who can come in and do well. They are such a tight-knit group Josh Thomas came in and was outstanding today.

“To cope without Sam who is probably pound for pound our most consistent player since he walked through the door two, three years ago. We coped without him against them (Hayes & Yeading United) and that forward line is a real compliment to the rest of the group.

“In terms of Marlon he will be fine, that’s why we made the decision to take him off so he will be ok and I have to say I thought Sonny (Cox) was excellent when he came on.”

The Seagulls have now taken four points off the leaders this season after their 2-1 victory in London last month.

Bartlett said it was encouraging but with only 12 league games left he wants his side to be challenging up the table come the end of the season.

“Yeah it does,” he added. “I want to be at the top. Everyone is saying it’s a massive game and it is but they are all massive. As soon as this one has finished Wednesday is massive against Tiverton.

“They all are for me. Whether we are mid-table going nowhere at the top or bottom, they are all big games. That is why we do what we do.

“They are a good side let’s not get away from it. Not being disrespectful I think they are fantastic.

“I speak to Paul (Hughes), I think he’s a brilliant manager. They have got a fantastic ground, albeit unfinished. They have got some challenge there.

“Some of their attackers quite honestly should be playing at a higher level so they have done well to keep them. They obviously have got a good group and I hope they go on and do well.

“But we can only look after ourselves and I think we are a match for anybody. So when we don’t win a game I’m naturally disappointed, even though I’m pleased with the performance.”