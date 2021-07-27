News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Priory Community School Academy students Jacob and Harvey make history

Logo Icon

Tamsen/ Jill Dando News

Published: 1:00 PM July 27, 2021   
All smiles for Harvey after breaking the 400m record.

All smiles for Harvey after breaking the Priory Community School Academy 400m record. - Credit: Good News Post

A couple of Priory Community School Academy year nine students broke long-standing track and field records, dating back 12 years, in a sporting spectacular to mark the start of the Tokyo Olympics.

Harvey smashed the 400m record while Jacob broke the 800m student record.

All smiles for Jacob after breaking the 800m record.

All smiles for Jacob after breaking the Priory Community School Academy 800m record. - Credit: Good News Post

Students also enjoyed track races, egg and spoon, tug-of-war and ‘welly-wangling’. 

The Academy also put on a wide array of sports including track races from 100m to 1500m, alongside fun competitions.

There was some superb performances to win the track events and students even competed against staff in egg and spoon races.

A few Priory Community School Academy students enjoying Sports Day.

A few Priory Community School Academy students enjoying Sports Day. - Credit: Good News Post

You may also want to watch:

Associate assistant principal Tina Delaney said “We’ve loved every minute of our Sports Day. Not only did we have great fun but the event shows more than ability. It showed their huge resilience, teamwork, leadership, courage, motivation and grit.”

Principal Angelos Markoutsas added: “The Sports Day was a tremendous end to the year. Everyone had enormous fun and there was some scintillating performances on the track.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Worle resident left with maggot-infested bins during heatwave
  2. 2 Versatile extended cottage with annexe in rural village
  3. 3 Could self-driving pods be the future of Weston?
  1. 4 Council hopes to reopen Weston Marine Lake later this week
  2. 5 Electrical appliance retailer opens appliance showroom
  3. 6 Disruptions to your journey by car across North Somerset 
  4. 7 LOVE ISLAND 2021: Weston's Jake Cornish makes it official with Liberty
  5. 8 Overnight A&E closures continue at hospital
  6. 9 Family pays tribute to founder of Jolly Dollies support network
  7. 10 Popular Weston restaurant closes after nearly 60 years 
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Weston's Marine Lake has closed temporarily. 

Marine Lake

Temporary closure of Weston's Marine Lake

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Lovely to see the donkeys on the beach, pleasing so many youngsters. Picture: Terry Kelly

Weston Beach

Owners address concerns raised over Weston donkeys during heatwave

Carrington Walker

person
The Food Warehouse will open on Tuesday.

Opening date announced for new supermarket

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Coronavirus test

Coronavirus

Covid warning issued in North Somerset

Carrington Walker

person
Comments powered by Disqus