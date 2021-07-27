Priory Community School Academy students Jacob and Harvey make history
Tamsen/ Jill Dando News
- Credit: Good News Post
A couple of Priory Community School Academy year nine students broke long-standing track and field records, dating back 12 years, in a sporting spectacular to mark the start of the Tokyo Olympics.
Harvey smashed the 400m record while Jacob broke the 800m student record.
Students also enjoyed track races, egg and spoon, tug-of-war and ‘welly-wangling’.
The Academy also put on a wide array of sports including track races from 100m to 1500m, alongside fun competitions.
There was some superb performances to win the track events and students even competed against staff in egg and spoon races.
Associate assistant principal Tina Delaney said “We’ve loved every minute of our Sports Day. Not only did we have great fun but the event shows more than ability. It showed their huge resilience, teamwork, leadership, courage, motivation and grit.”
Principal Angelos Markoutsas added: “The Sports Day was a tremendous end to the year. Everyone had enormous fun and there was some scintillating performances on the track.”
