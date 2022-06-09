Jacob Jagger-Cane: Midfielder signs new contract with Weston AFC

Jacob Jagger-Cane scored one goal and assisted a further four in his 41 appearances for Weston AFC in the 2021/22 season. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston AFC have announced Jacob Jagger-Cane has put pen to paper on a new contract with the Seagulls for the new 2022-23 season.

Jagger-Cane lit up The Optima Stadium with his all-action midfield displays last season, scoring one goal and assisting on a further four in 41 appearances.

The midfielder is a Weston veteran since signing in 2014 after his release from Exeter City, spending five seasons in BS24, including a spell as captain between January 2018 and April 2019.

He spent part of the 2019-20 season on loan from Hereford, before returning permanently to BS24 in the summer of 2020.

"Jacob had some good offers and would have been a hard one to replace, he gives us energy and quality in a key area," manager Scott Bartlett told the club's website.

"He is now an experienced player and we are delighted to extend his time with us."

Jagger-Cane is the second player to commit his future to Weston after Lloyd Humphries signed a new long-term deal to remain in Somerset. James Dodd has also signed from Exeter City.