News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > Sport

Jacob Jagger-Cane: Midfielder signs new contract with Weston AFC

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 2:15 PM June 9, 2022
Jacob Jagger-Cane scored one goal and assisted a further four in his 41 appearances for Weston AFC in the 2021/22 season.

Jacob Jagger-Cane scored one goal and assisted a further four in his 41 appearances for Weston AFC in the 2021/22 season. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston AFC have announced Jacob Jagger-Cane has put pen to paper on a new contract with the Seagulls for the new 2022-23 season.

Jagger-Cane lit up The Optima Stadium with his all-action midfield displays last season, scoring one goal and assisting on a further four in 41 appearances.

The midfielder is a Weston veteran since signing in 2014 after his release from Exeter City, spending five seasons in BS24, including a spell as captain between January 2018 and April 2019. 

He spent part of the 2019-20 season on loan from Hereford, before returning permanently to BS24 in the summer of 2020.

"Jacob had some good offers and would have been a hard one to replace, he gives us energy and quality in a key area," manager Scott Bartlett told the club's website.

"He is now an experienced player and we are delighted to extend his time with us."

Jagger-Cane is the second player to commit his future to Weston after Lloyd Humphries signed a new long-term deal to remain in Somerset. James Dodd has also signed from Exeter City.

Non-League Football
Weston-super-Mare News

Don't Miss

Billie Jarvis with her winning design for Super-Truro

11-year-old settles 100-year-old railway debate at Weston shopping centre

Paul Jones

person
Lewis Wilde tests of one of the gas-fuelled beacons he has made

Platinum Jubilee Beacon locations in Somerset: Where YOU can see them

Paul Jones

person
Weston musician George Smith, who has passed away

Tribute show planned after popular Weston musician passes away

Paul Jones

person
The North Somerset Courthouse in St Georges, Weston

IN THE DOCK: Man fined FOUR TIMES for speeding in six weeks

Paul Jones

person