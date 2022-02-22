Cornwall RLFC sign James Collings from Somerset Vikings

James Collings had been with the Somerset Vikings for seven years before his departure to Cornwall RLFC. - Credit: Bob Blainey

Somerset Vikings have announced James Collings has signed for Cornwall RLFC.

The 28-year-old Collings started with the Aspen Waite-sponsored Vikings seven years ago and during that time he has proved to have a natural aptitude for the game.

He was part of the Vikings team that won the West of England League and played at South West representative level and will move up to become a semi-professional player in League One.

“I am looking forward to the challenge of stepping up to League One but crucially it is about enjoying the moment and seizing the opportunity given to me by Cornwall RLFC," Collings said.

“I would also like to thank Somerset Vikings players and staff for their support over the years.”

Team coach Daniel Brooker added: “James is a very skilful player and has great attributes both on and off the pitch.

“He's a versatile player and can slot in almost anywhere from loose forward to full back. He has a fantastic kicking game and is very skilful with the ball in hand.

“James carries with him a wealth of experience within the game of rugby league, and we look forward to seeing him set League One on fire with his new team.

“All of the Sierra Somerset Vikings wish him well and we will welcome him back anytime."

Club secretary Bob Blainey continued: “James has proved that rugby league in the South West now has a pathway for players who want to go further

“As a club, James rising up the ranks raises the profile of the club and rugby league in the South West. This benefits us in more player interest which will strengthen the clubs five-year development plan.”

Somerset Vikings will be looking to start pre-season training at the end of March. New players are warmly welcome and sponsorship opportunities are available.

See Somerset Vikings RLFC’s facebook page for the latest updates and for any club information- https://m.facebook.com/SomersetVikings/.