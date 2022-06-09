James Dodd: Weston AFC sign midfielder after departure from Exeter City

James Dodd scored one goal and assisted a further eight in his 40 Weston AFC appearances. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Weston AFC have announced James Dodd has signed with the Seagulls on a permanent deal following his departure from Exeter City.

Dodd, who becomes Weston's first signing of the summer, spent the majority of the 2021-22 season on loan from the League One Grecians after joining in September.

"We are delighted to have James with us full time," manager Scott Bartlett told the club's website.

"He was excellent for us last season and is a very mature player for someone his age. He is a terrific footballer and a great lad."

The centre midfielder scored one goal and assisted a further eight in his 40 appearances in BS24 and Dodd said he is looking forward to coming back to Weston.

"I am delighted to sign permanently for the club," he added.

"When deciding my next step, Weston was the best place for me to develop and continue progressing. I have a great relationship with the manager and all the lads so I am looking forward to getting started."

