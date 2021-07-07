Jamie O'Hara leads the way with tributes for young Liam Shepherd

Published: 3:00 PM July 7, 2021

Members of The Protectors and The Destroyers line-up ahead of the Sellebrity Soccer charity match in memory of Liam Shepherd - Credit: Josh Thomas

Jamie O'Hara led tributes to Liam Shepherd after taking part in Sunday's Sellebrity Soccer charity match at Weston in memory of the 11-year-old, who died in his sleep in March.

O'Hara was one of a number of celebrities on show at The Optima Stadium to raise money for Winston’s Wish, a charity to help families deal with childhood bereavement.

Watched by a strong crowd of around 1,300 people, 13 goals were scored with The Destroyers edging out The Protectors by a 7-6 margin to win the contest and trophy.

And former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder O’Hara, having scored the winner with three minutes left, said: “Liam was a big part of the community, an inspirational young lad.

“I know he was always giving. He never wanted anything for it. It was just a privilege to come down and be part of that, to play in his memory and to be part of a great day.”

Chef Dean Edwards said the game was an “incredible occasion” and “a huge honour” to be part of a “really special day.”

“The atmosphere in Weston was absolutely electric, it’s just been a real memorable day,” said Edwards.

“I can’t put it into words what a privilege it is to get to come here and it’s great that life has gone back to hopefully a little bit of normality so we can play these games and get the great support like we did."

Shepherd played for Weston AFC’s Academy, Worle Village Juniors, Weston Rugby Club and Banwell Juniors.

But it was his time off the field that captured the hearts of so many where he baked cakes for NHS keyworkers and donated food to vulnerable families at his school.

Hat-trick hero Matt Bazell coached Shepherd during his time with the academy and described him as a “beautiful” and “kind-hearted boy” and hopes they can carry on his kindness.

“He was the sort of child that if he had Christmas or Birthday money he would go and make bags with food in to give to people that were less fortunate than himself,” added Bazell.

“We need to continue that. We all need to sometimes take a step back from our own problems and look at other people’s problems because when you actually take a step back you realise life is not too bad.

“There is somebody worse off than you. If you can help them in anyway then it’s worth it. And football and sport always brings people together, it’s one of those things. It’s a universal language.

“Something like this is absolutely magnificent and I am very proud to have been a part of this.”