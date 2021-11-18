Jason Belcher cycling 24-hours to raise awareness for Pancreatic Cancer.

From left to right, Andre Belcher, Jason Belcher and Jason Smith outside Stones Cafe, the base for comfort and refreshment breaks during the evening and night. - Credit: Jason Belcher

A local cricket umpire and administrator will be undertaking a 24-hour cycling challenge in memory of his mum to raise money and awareness for a UK based charity later today.

Jason Belcher, along with his brother Andre and school friend Jason Smith, will be cycling for Marjorie in aid of Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Marjorie passed away earlier this year on February 22, three months after being diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer.

According to findings more than half of people diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer die within three months

The trio will begin the journey at 8am and cycle around the North Somerset Youth Cricket League 2021 playing clubs, followed by circuits throughout the evening and into night in Weston.

And with November Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, and 18, the day of the bike ride, being World Pancreatic Awareness Day, Jason said there was no better day to make people aware of the charity.

“Ideally we would like to raise awareness about Pancreatic Cancer because it’s about early diagnosis, Jason said.

“The thing about Pancreatic Cancer it is difficult to diagnose. There’s no simple test to confirm what it is at the moment.

“They are undertaken research to do that to help people and get the cancer early before it is to late.

“Challenge 24 is this year’s awareness campaign for Pancreatic Cancer. The reason it is 24 is because 24 people pass away from Pancreatic Cancer a day. I decided rather than take on 24 days I would do it over a 24-hour period.

“The reason for the cycling it’s my release and it gave me a chance to get round the clubs mum used to visit when she was alive supporting her grandson play cricket."

You can support Jason and his fundraising by going on tohttps://pcam.pancreaticcancer.org.uk/fundraisers/jasonpbelcher or there will be a donation box inside Stones Cafe on Knightstone causeway.