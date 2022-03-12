News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Jay Murray: Winger signs new Weston AFC contract extension

Joshua Thomas

Published: 11:00 AM March 12, 2022
Jay Murray in action for Weston AFC.

Jay Murray in action for Weston AFC. - Credit: Ade Threasher/WsMAFC

Jay Murray has been rewarded for his fine form this season with Weston AFC by signing a new contract extension.

Murray has become the fourth player to commit his long-term future to the club this season after Keiran Thomas, Marlon Jackson and top scorer Dayle Grubb.

“Jay has done really well and we are pleased with his progress,” manager Scott Bartlett told the club’s website.

“He is an old fashioned, direct winger, an infectious character and I’m looking forward to working with him beyond this season.”

Murray was the Seagulls’ third summer signing after he moved from local rivals Clevedon Town and has made 33 appearances and assisted four goals at The Optima Stadium.

He added: “It’s been key for my development coming from two leagues down, it’s a massive step up and helped me improve massively as a player.

“I feel like I’ve adapted well. I’d just like to thank the coaches, the fans, everyone involved so far.”

Weston-super-Mare News

