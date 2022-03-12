Jay Murray: Winger targets Weston AFC promotion to give something back

Jay Murray became the fourth player, after Dayle Grubb captain Keiran Thomas and Marlon Jackson, to extend their stay with Weston AFC. - Credit: Ade Threasher/WsMAFC

Jay Murray has targeted giving “something back” as Weston AFC take on Metropolitan Police this afternoon with promotion still in their grasp.

The 21-year-old has been in prolific form since arriving at BS24, where had chipped in with four assists in 33 games, from Clevedon Town last summer.

Murray, who is the son of former Bristol City legend Scott, became the fourth player, after Dayle Grubb captain Keiran Thomas and Marlon Jackson, to extend their stay with the club after signing a new deal on Thursday.

And the winger says he is enjoying his time at The Optima Stadium.

“It’s incredible, I love it,” he told Weston Mercury Sport.

“The boys are brilliant and I have settled in very quickly. It was hard at first because I didn’t know anyone but give it a week or two and I felt like I had known them for ages.

“I came here knowing they wanted to get promoted and try to push up. Now we are getting into the dying stages of the season we need to start grabbing all the points and we are doing well.

“I’m a local boy from Weston, coming into a completely new squad at a completely different level to what I was playing at before.

“Obviously you are going to come in nervous and anxious but I settled in very quickly and easily. The boys have been incredible and hopefully get that promotion.

“I have got no words for it honestly. If we get promotion, and hopefully we do, the fans have brilliant.

“Everyone has been brilliant, staff, coaches, everyone involved in putting in the hard work on and off the pitch.

“We want to give something back basically, we had a rough start. But now we are grabbing points when we need it and hopefully push on.”

Murray has helped his side pick up four points this week after last Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Poole Town before Dayle Grubb’s “lovely late winner” secured a “massive three points” against Swindon Supermarine three days later.

But the Seagulls had to battle hard for the win after Josh Thomas’s red card in the 53rd saw Weston have to play the final 37 minutes with 10-men, stretching their unbeaten run to 12 games since the turn of the year.

And after Tuesday nights result Weston moved up to sixth place, one place and three points behind final play-off occupants Chesham United with two games in hand.

“I’m out of words, the boys have been playing phenomenal last few games,” Murray added.

“At Poole it was a point but we should have definitely grabbed three points. Tonight’s game was massive especially going on to the weekend because we have a big game against Met Police but it’s getting to that point of the season where we need to grab as many points as possible to squeeze into the play-offs because it’s what everyone wants to do.

“You can’t touch on it. The boys have been training well. We have been playing well. We have put in the hard work because we want to push up and make the play-offs.

“The fans have been great as well, giving us all the support we need. We appreciate them. A massive game on the weekend and hopefully grab six points in a week. We have been brilliant in the league and hopefully push up and try to squeeze in the play-offs.”

Despite their fantastic run Weston are one of five teams are still in contention to make the final play-off position

However, Murray has played down any worries and says their focus is only on themselves to get as many points as they can from their last 10 games of the Southern Premier South season.

“We are not to worried about everyone else around us, just keep doing what we are doing, keep getting three points especially with the big teams coming up as well,” he said.

“We have Farnborough, Met Police we have got some big, big games where we need to try and snatch three points off. Just keep doing what we are doing and hopefully teams slip up eventually but if we keep playing the way we are playing we will be fine."