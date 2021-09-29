Jenkins adds more silverware with Division One Singles Matchplay Trophy win

Published: 5:00 PM September 29, 2021

Hot on the heels of becoming Brean Seniors Club Champion 10 days earlier Leighton Jenkins secured some more silverware last weekend.

The last three matches that Jenkins has been involved in in the Ian Ross Trophy have all been decided in extra holes.

His quarter-final and semi-final matches both finished in his favour on the 20th green and the Final went exactly the same way.

The Welshman faced Dan Broom for the Division One Singles Matchplay Trophy and the expected close battle between them materialised with the match ending all square after the regulation 18 holes.

This allowed Jenkins to triumph on the second extra hole of sudden death and with it added another win to his growing tally of success in 2021.

The leading ten players all scored 40 points or more in Saturday's Super Series Stableford and a countback was required to decide the winner.

Both Bob Pelzer and Steve Mason returned 46 points but it was Mason's superb back nine of 26 points which secured him the leading prize.

Pelzer settled for second ahead of a trio of 44 point scorecards. Martyn Brown had the best of these scores to finish third with Neil Barker in fourth and Chris Fairchild rounding out the top five in fifth.

Sunday's competition was a Super Series Pairs betterball medal and the leading pair were Ian Rogers and Derrick Dunning.

The pair dovetailed perfectly to produce a nett 55 which won by three strokes from Simon Copping and Graham Foy.

The runners-up would have run the winners a touch closer had it not been for some unwanted trips to the water on the final hole.

Third place went to father and son duo of Steve and Zak Jones as they won a four way countback on 59 with Neil Barker and Tony Higgins securing the fourth and final prize.

The unlucky pairs to miss out in the countback were the Andrew Smallwood/Alan Eboe and the Leighton Jenkins/Jason Cracroft partnerships.