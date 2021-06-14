News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston AFC appoint Jerry White as new Chief Scout

Joshua Thomas

Published: 1:00 PM June 14, 2021   
Weston AFC's Jerry White

Weston AFC new Chief Scout Jerry White. - Credit: WsMAFC

Weston AFC Academy have announced the appointment of new chief scout Jerry White.

Having previously worked for Cardiff City and Bristol City in a scouting capacity, White will work closely alongside Head of Academy and Recruitment Simon Panes as Weston continue to invest significantly into their Academy set-up.

Panes was appointed back in March and said The Seagulls is a club to “cater for all” and a team for everyone.

White has also served as a local grassroots coach for eight years, including three years as the club's Under-18s assistant manager for a few years.

White was also North Somerset under-16s manager for three years as well as Clevedon Town Under-18s manager for three years.

"As a 'born and bred' Westonian I am thrilled and thankful for the opportunity to work for Weston AFC again," White told the club's website on his appointment.

"I temporarily stepped back from football management over the past couple of seasons, but when asked by Simon Panes if I wanted to come on board, my deep passion and drive for the game made the decision easy.

"With my close connections with local grassroots and semi-pro clubs, I will use my scouting experience to pinpoint local talented youth footballers, not only for the Academy, but to support the first team where necessary.

"Weston AFC has the best facilities and pathway to semi-professional football in the area and it is our aim, as a recruitment team, to make this the club all local young footballers want to play for."

Panes added: "I am delighted that Jerry has agreed to join us and become our Chief Scout.

"There is no doubting his wealth of experience in the game and his appointment just strengthens the Academy staffing team we are building at the club.

"I very much look forward to working closely with Jerry and welcome him to the Academy.”

