Weston Jets beaten by Bristol Bats twice in double-header

Published: 9:00 AM June 29, 2021

All smiles for Weston Jets debutant and most valuable player Roy Gillett during their game with Bristol Bats. - Credit: Kev Robson

Weston Jets travelled for a two-game double-header against a strong Bristol Bats side on Sunday.

After a couple of quick outs in the first inning of game one, Jets debutant Roy Gillett smashed a fantastic triple base shot to deep right field for their first run of the day.

The Bats came back very strongly, scoring five runs in both of their first innings to take a commanding lead and their pitching from Tyron Porter proved to be far too strong as the Jets found getting any hits very difficult to come by.

They only managed five all game, a 14-4 loss, but the whole team battled well in difficult blustery conditions and there were promising debuts from Gillett in particular and also Jamie Lawrence who batted very well and also took a couple of great catches.

Weston Jets' Areiel Wolanow on first base against Bristol Bats. - Credit: Roy Gillet

The second game followed a very similar theme, with Weston again struggling to find their offensive rhythm against another strong Bristol pitcher, only managing four hits all game while giving up 14 to their hosts.

Another Jets debutant Areiel Wolanow replaced Nick Hodder at first base, while right fielder Paul Reardon batted patiently and had a 100 per cent record of getting on base while veterans Dan Kirby-James and Darren Hines both put in useful shifts on both sides of the ball.

But it wasn’t enough to prevent the Jets going down to another defeat this time by a 17-5 scoreline.

Weston Jets' left fielder Jamie Lawrence. - Credit: Kev Robson

"We’re not too disheartened, we were playing a strong Bats side and both their starting pitchers were very good," said centre fielder Kirby-James.

"Aaron Moore pitched a complete game for the first time and did well on the mound. He didn’t give up too many walks and just needs the confidence to add some more velocity to his pitches.

"Cosmin (Bilciurescu) and Russell (Carpenter) had great games in the field but need to improve their batting to help out on offence.

"Jamie Lawrence played two full games in left field and did very well especially fielding difficult ground balls, he just needs to work on his judgment to catch more fly (high) balls.

"Roy Gillett earned himself the MVP award on his debut with an awesome triple and he also took an amazing catch over his shoulder which was moving all over the place in the wind.

"Unfortunately he then forgot the game was still live at that point and was late making the throw which allowed Bristol to score, but that’s all part of the learning process."

Weston Jets' Aaron Moore getting ready to bat against Bristol Bats. - Credit: Roy Gillet

Nick Hodder added: "Whilst it was disappointing not to continue the winning ways of the past two games, it’s tough games like this that really help the team develop and we will head into the next game full of confidence."

Next up for the Jets is a home match against newcomers Bristol Brunels at Robson Field on Sunday (July 4) with the first pitch at 12 noon.