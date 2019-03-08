Weston Jets 'let game slip away' to suffer heavy defeat at Newton Abbot Brewers

Kev Robson said the game 'slipped away from us' after Weston Jets lost by 16 runs to Newton Abbot Brewers at the Stover School in Devon.

The Jets were dealt a major blow in their pursuit of the South West Baseball League Single A Championship when they were shot down 31-15.

They got off to a steady start, knocking the Brewers starting pitcher out of the game early on with a succession of early hits.

However, after the first two innings the home team led 4-1.

Weston then exploded into life, scoring 14 runs in the next three innings after short-stop Dan Kirby-James, centre fielder Jes Jimenez and second baseman Garry Webb scored three runs apiece.

Pitcher Marshall Hanney and first baseman Kev Robson added two more each and at this stage, the Jets looked likely to pull away and win the game. But the Brewers changed their pitcher, bringing in captain Charlie Capener which proved to be the turning point in the game.

Over the next four innings, Capener struck out seven Weston batters, allowing just five hits as the hosts conceded no more runs from the Jets.

"Their pitching change swung the game in their favour," said Weston chairman Robson.

"Capener, came in and pitched a great second half. We battled as usual but the game just slipped away from us.

"I actually thought we let down a great pitching performance from our own pitcher (Marshall Hanney). Far too many times he put us in a great place and we didn't capitalise.

"We made more mistakes in the field than we have done all season. That is something we need to put right quickly if we are to have any chance of reaching the Championship game."

The Brewers piled on the misery for the Jets as they scored 11 runs in the eighth inning to make the margin of victory more flattering than it actually was.

Robson added: "We made the decision to give some of our substitutes some game experience with the result already assured which we hope will prove beneficial in the games left to play."

Weston next play Cardiff Merlins at home at the Robson Field behind Hutton Moor Leisure Centre on Sunday July 21 with the first pitch at 12pm.

For more details see the club website westonjets.com.