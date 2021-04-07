Weston Jets aim to make flying start to new baseball season

Published: 3:00 PM April 7, 2021

Weston Jets have returned to training ahead of starting South West Baseball League action next month.

The Jets held their first session last Wednesday, after an extraordinary year, in which the whole of the 2020 season was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There was a great turnout of players, both old and new, who were relieved to finally be allowed to play the sport again after the lockdown was lifted and it was fantastic for everyone who took part.

Weston Jets Third Base James Carter. - Credit: Kev Robson

“It has been an incredibly tough year for everyone," said club chairman Kev Robson.

"The team actually managed to play a few friendlies after restrictions were temporarily lifted after the first lockdown.

"We played games against Cardiff, Newton Abbott and Taunton and won more than we lost which was good, but we have quite a few new players who joined the club before the pandemic, who are still waiting to play their first competitive games for the club. So it was great to finally get back to full training and start preparing for the coming season."

Weston Jets' Catcher Darren Hines - Credit: Kev Robson

The League in which the Jets play will look a lot different when the first baseball is thrown in 2021.

“A few teams have dropped out of the league but we’ve also had two new teams, Bournemouth Bears and Bristol Brunels, join us.” Robson added.

“The biggest difference though is the Jets will now be playing under the British Baseball Federation, the National Governing Body for baseball in the UK, so the winners of our South West Division will have the opportunity to move on to the National play-offs and compete for the National title.

“We are always looking to recruit new players and I am sure there are loads of people looking to get active again and meet new people.

We will be training every Wednesday before our first game of the season against the Bristol Buccaneers on Sunday May 16. If anyone is interested in playing for, supporting or sponsoring the Jets please get in touch through social media or the Jets website www.westonjets.com."

Weston Jets Shortstop Dan Kirby-James. - Credit: Kev Robson

Fixtures - May 16: Weston Jets vs Bristol Buccaneers, Hutton Moor

May 23: Taunton Muskets vs Weston Jets, Victoria Park

June 6: Cornish Claycutters vs Weston Jets, Treherras

June 13: Weston Jets vs Bournemouth Bears, Hutton Moor

June 27: Bristol Bats vs Weston Jets, Somerdale Pavilion

July 4: Weston Jets vs Bristol Brurels, Hutton Moor

July 11: Cardiff Merlins vs Weston Jets, Pontcanna

July 18: Fixtures Tournament Rookies

July 25: Bristol Buccaneers vs Weston Jets, Somerdale Pavilion

August 1: Weston Jets vs Taunton Muskets, Hutton Moor

August 8: Weston Jets vs Cornish Clayclutters, Hutton Moor

August 22: Championship Game

September 11/12: BBF Play-Off Championship Weekend