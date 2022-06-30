Jones and Broom brush aside competitors to win Brean Club Championships

Brean Golf Club Captains with the winners – left to right - Bev Cranley (Lady Captain), Millie Jones, Dan Broom, Phil Barry and Pete Barton (Club Captain) - Credit: Brean GC

Millie Jones and Dan Broom were crowned 2022 Brean Club Champions last weekend.

Jones became the youngest ever winner of the Ladies title whilst Broom added his name to the roll of honour for the third time.

Phil Barry claimed the third trophy on offer as he was victorious in the nett part of the event.

The event of the year attracted good support as over 80 players set out on Saturday in their quest to be crowned champion.

Early leader Organ had a superb round of 75 and found himself leading the way and joined by defending champion Dan Williams.

Broom made it a trio at the summit when he also handed in a 75, while seniors captain John Cranley was alone in fourth after a round of 77.

Club captain Pete Barton and Steve Eley came next after also breaking 80.

In the Ladies event Jones set the pace and took a six-stroke lead into day two over Gail Mason.

And it was Jones who secured her maiden Ladies titles after maintaining distance from her opponents throughout the second round and doubling her lead over eventual runner-up Mason.

Mason also missed out on the nett prize, finishing as runner-up to Sue Wright by a single stroke after her and Wright posted nett scores of 69 on Sunday.

Players battled to keep mistakes to a minimum and hold their nerve as the conclusion came closer and the final group of Broom, Organ and Williams all reached the turn still locked together.

Organ's challenge stumbled at the 11th and 12th, though, to leave him with more of a spectating role over the closing holes.

Williams was the next to suffer as double bogey at the 15th opened the door for Broom, while up ahead came news that Pete Barton was making a charge.

A final hole disaster dented Barton's claims for the title and Broom found the water from the 16th tee but recovered well to avoid losing any of his three-stroke advantage as they approached the penultimate tee.

Broom bogeyed the 17th as Williams made par but a brave tee shot at the final hole set up a rock solid par and gave him the Championship.

Williams finished second with Steve Bateman taking third after an improved second round.

Barry ended one clear in the nett competition as he followed his opening nett 64 with a solid nett 68 on Sunday.

This gave him a cushion over Cranley and Organ, with Cranley taking second courtesy of his better second round.