Standout performances from Jones and Chapman help Uphill Castle beat Staplegrove

Stand-out performances from Jermaine Jones and Kieran Chapman led Uphil Castle to a convincing and very important 158-run victory against Staplegrove on Saturday.

After winning the toss, the Castle elected to bat first and posted their first score of over 300 for the season, ending their 45 overs at 309-6.

Jones’ first 100 for the Castle and it was entertaining throughout – there wasn’t a space on the boundary the man didn’t find as he finished on 110 not out.

At the end of the innings he was capably joined by Kieran Chapman who scored a rapid 64 not out which featured six after six.

Continuing on from his ballistic efforts with bat in hand, Chapman was equally destructive with ball. He finished with 5-35 and ran through the Staplegrove’s batting line-up.

As a result of Chapman’s excellent opening spell the Castle were able to bowl the visitors out for 151.

Jones said it was a “good feeling” to record his “most controlled” century since signing from Lympsham & Belvedere.

He said Saturday’s win was a crucial one and one which saw key players like Jermaine Jones, George Cox, Kieran Ward, Andy Lewellyn and Charlie Huke all returned to the starting line-up.

And the triumph keeps Uphill away from the relegation zone in eighth in the Somerset Premier with 205 points, one point ahead of Long Sutton and 35 clear of Staplegrove.

“We’ve had a lot of players unavailable throughout the season,” he said.

“When we are full strength we’ve got a really good side. Everyone unavailable throughout the season has made it quite difficult and we find ourselves in a bit of dogfight down the bottom which we shouldn’t be in.

“Today was really good to get that win, it was definitely a must-win and it felt good to get the win.”

Chapman added: “It was a game we needed to win but the way I see it we need to be competing in every game. The team we have got is good enough to play at any level and unfortunately availability makes it quite difficult.

“We find ourselves in a position where we shouldn’t be but we love a challenge and if we get the players on the pitch we have got enough talent to win any game.”

Uphill Castle return to action this Saturday at Butleigh.