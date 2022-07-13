Jones crowned 2022 Captains Cup champion at Brean Golf Club

Paul Jones claimed the 2022 Captain's Cup after a superb round of golf at Brean on Saturday when the members turned out in force for Captain's Day.

He handed in a nett 64 which set the early pace and although was matched later in the day by Tony Turner he prevailed on a back nine countback to secure the silverware.

Club Captain Pete Barton, ably assisted by his Ladies and Seniors counterparts in Bev and John Cranley, hosted the day which took on the usual format of the Medal competition in the morning followed by the nine-cross country scramble in the afternoon.

As well as winning the Cup for the best overall score Jones also led the way in Division Two beating Dave Bidgood by two strokes who in turn defeated Steve Mason on a countback.

Turner was the victor in Division Three as he headed home Paul Bacon and Dave Mann who both had nett 67s with Bacon having the better back nine to take second.

Scott Miles was the winner of the top flight with his nett 65 but only after another countback was concluded this time with Leighton Jenkins who's nett 65 came courtesy of the lowest gross of the day, a 73. Steve Eley placed third on 68.

In the Ladies event it was another close finish with the top four players separated by just a single stroke. Lyn Bird claimed the Lady Captains Cup thanks to her better back nine ahead of Sue Wright. Joan Maxwell was third again after another back nine countback with debutant Vicky Emmett.

In the afternoon over the nine-hole cross country layout devised by himself it was Club Pro Andrew March who featured as a third of the winning team.

He joined forces with husband and wife duo Tony and Tracy Spencer to take victory by 0.3 of a stroke ahead of Head Greenkeeper Max Smith, Barry Fellows and Steve Hill.

Finishing on the same score as the runners up but dipping out on a back six countback were Dave Mann, Paul Bacon and Gordy Wheelaghan in third.

Barton presented the prizes to the winners at the conclusion of the golf and thanked everyone for their support on the day which raised a good sum for the Captain's Charity, The Trussell Trust, during the day and he made special mention to Max and his team for the great condition the course is currently in.