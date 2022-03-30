Jones late equaliser rescues Cheddar point with Lebeq United

Cheddar are now unbeaten in four games after their 1-1 draw with Lebeq United. - Credit: Alan Cooper

﻿Adam Jones’ late equaliser spared Cheddar’s blushes and atoned for a series of missed chances by the hosts as they showed great character and resilience to draw 1-1 with Lebeq United on Tuesday.

Starting the match at a prolific pace, the Cheesemen came out of the blocks looking hungry for goals and Nathaniel Groom - passed fit just before kick-off and linking superbly with returning legend Jones - could well have opened the scoring on two occasions had it not been for the heroics of Lebeq's goalkeeper Ahmed Ouammi.

Then on six minutes, Jones robbed visiting defender Lee Jarrett but his lobbed effort singed the roof netting.

On 10 minutes, Kris Miller was given far too much space by the Cheddar rearguard and his curling drive from 22 yards was tipped over the crossbar by Webster.

Groom justified his selection with a mesmerising right wing run and top drawer crossfield ball on the half hour that Jones just failed to turn past Ouammi at the near post.

Despite a lack of first-half goals the action swung from one end of the field to the other and the visitors who had played their part in an entertaining six-goal thriller in January showed their mettle, finishing the half arguably the stronger of the two sides.

Cheddar captain Joe Woodley (left) celebrates his man of the match award against Lebeq United along with Archie Heywood who picked up the award for his performance on Saturday against Radstock Town. - Credit: Alan Cooper

The second half was a different story however as for long periods, the match was played in the visitors’ third with chances going begging for the likes of Jones, Robbi Maggs and Groom.

The normally lethal Jones perhaps rued his lack of match practice at this level of late as he thundered a header against the woodwork on the hour and stabbed a good opportunity wide just five minutes later.

With seemingly an incessant amount of opportunities falling Cheddar’s way and failing to be maximised, Lebeq were allowed into the game.

United's captain Kris Miller seized an opportunity to run at speed at the Cheddar defence before unleashing a powerful low shot that spun into the net past Webster’s outstretched left hand with just eight minutes remaining.

Fortunately for the hosts, they summoned the resolve to find an equaliser, Groom providing Jones with a golden opportunity that the big number nine gathered with aplomb in the 87th minute.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time, James Hall being shown the red card, but Craig Mawford’s charges were unable to find that winning goal as the hosts stretched their unbeaten run to four games.

Dropping four valuable home points in their last two home games is not really where the players or Cheddar manager want to be with just six games to go.

It will be interesting to see if the Bowden’s Park club can summon the energy and finishing prowess to score more goals than they concede in their quest for a play-off position ahead of travelling to Dorset to take on Gillingham Town next Tuesday.