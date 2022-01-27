Jones picks up victory in Brean GC's Ladies Stableford and Percy Underwood Trophy

Millie Jones enjoyed two wins out of the three events completed in the past seven days at Brean Golf Club recently.

The talented teenager first secured the Ladies Stableford and then joined forces with Brian Read to win the Percy Underwood Trophy.

A stunning closing eagle three on the 18th hole secured Jones the opening Ladies event of 2022.

She won the January Stableford, after carding an impressive 37 points, by six from Lyn Bird with Bev Cranley in third.



Then on Sunday, the early season run of shotgun start events started when a revamped version of the Percy Underwood Trophy.

A new format of a pairs Texas Scramble was used with pairings being drawn by the computer and for the first time the entry was opened up to any club member, male or female.

Jones and Brian Read were the winning duo as they combined to shoot an impressive nett 59 and this was three strokes clear of the next best return.

Two pairs scored nett 62's and a countback was needed to decide the silver and bronze positions.

It was Tony Richards and Graham Foy who were given the nod for second ahead of Dave Porter and Dave Bradley who had to settle for third.

Another countback was needed to decide fourth with Paul Jones and Andrew Pound edging out Dave Morgan and Kevin Davies for the last prize money.



In between the two Jones victories a Winter League round was also completed.

Saturday's Winter League Stableford saw some excellent scoring at the top of the leaderboard so much so that 40 points didn't feature in the top four finishers.

Lee Vaughan set an early pace that no one could beat with his 45 point card being compiled from the opening group out on the course.

Last Sunday Steve Eley was relegated into second and he unfortunately suffered the same fate once again despite a very impressive 44 point return continuing his good run of form.

Dave Bidgood was the third placed finisher with his 43 points securing that position.

He was two clear of John Rabbetts who produced his best round for a while on his maiden 2022 appearance as he placed fourth.