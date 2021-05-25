Joyce Oliver agrees to become Hutton Wanderers under-11s new sponsor

Published: 5:00 PM May 25, 2021

Joyce Oliver has agreed to become Hutton Wanderers under-11s new sponsor for the 2021-22 season.

Oliver, who is the principal financial planner at Joyce Oliver Wealth Management based in Weston, met with Wanderers coach Simon Roberts and after hearing about their disruption due to Coronavirus she was keen to help.

“The club was looking for a sponsor and I was delighted to get involved. It has proved to be an absolute pleasure to support Hutton Wanderers under-11s and sponsor their 2021-22 kit." Oliver said.

"I’ve been so impressed by the professionalism of the club and the maturity of all the young athletes, especially when I met with them recently to see the players in their brand new kit. They look great."

For the last 30 years, Oliver has been working with clients to deliver bespoke investment strategies that bring their future ambitions to life.

"The coaches reminded me of how I work with my clients," she added.

"It’s all about developing a clear strategy with everyone involved, and then keeping your eye firmly on your future aspirations and where you want to go.

"I’ll stick with financial planning, though, and leave the coaches to carry on with their excellent support and guidance for their players!"

Roberts said: "We are proud to have a local company show such enthusiasm and sponsor our new kit. Myself, Jamie, Billy and Ross are also very grateful for our coaches jackets also sponsored by Joyce.

"It's been a hard 15 months for all of us , but somehow we have managed to secure our second local sponsor in this time, which is testament to their commitment in youth sports."