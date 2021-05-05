King Kai receives signed shirt from Walker after raising over £1,000 for Young Minds

Published: 9:00 AM May 5, 2021

A nine-year-old boy has received a shirt from his football hero after he helped to raise £1,100 for Young Minds after completing a 100-mile challenge.

Manchester City fan Kai Leatherby received a signed shirt from Kyle Walker to help raise money for his charity challenge.

Leatherby set himself a challenge of doing 100 km with a £100 fundraising target, before he eventually moved up to 100 miles.

And he smashed his goals as he passed £550 in the first two days.

He had set himself the challenge of either walking, running or cycling 100km in February to raise money for the children's mental health charity.

You may also want to watch:

He also got himself in the top 10 per cent of fundraisers for the charity in that month.

“I am so proud of him – he went far beyond his goal and was overjoyed to receive a signed shirt from one of his favourite players," mum Stacey Leatherby told the Good News Post website.

“Mental health is such a massive issue across Britain and I’m so pleased to see Kai take up the cause in such an inspirational way at such a young age.”