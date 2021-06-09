Bailey Kempster: Weston teenager selected for England Colleges

Published: 9:00 AM June 9, 2021

Bailey Kempser celebrates scoring the winner for Weston at Slimbridge last August. - Credit: Will.T.Photography

Weston AFC Academy graduate Bailey Kempster has been selected for the England Colleges side after having successful trials.

The former Willand Rovers loanee is the second player in as many years to be chosen as one of the best college players in the country, following the selection of former player Ryan Jones during the 2019-20 season.

Kempster has made three appearances for The Seagulls, scoring one goal at Paulton Rovers in the Southern League Cup.

The 18-year-old left-winger also scored the winner for Weston in last summer's pre-season friendly at Slimbridge.

Kempster is currently part of the club's under-19 side, in partnership with Weston College, as well as being a part of the first team at Weston, with the link to Weston College helping to produce some outstanding footballers.

And he is the latest to have been handed international recognition after coming through the Academy pathway at Weston, with the likes of Brad Ash, Luke Purnell, Dayle Grubb and Liam Kingston having all been selected for the England Colleges or England C side.

Glen Hayer (Panjab FA), Ash Tandy (England College trials) and Jake Harris (England C select XI) have also been selected to represent their country.

"It’s great for him, us and the college programme. It’ll be a good experience for him and I’m sure he will benefit from it," said manager Scott Bartlett.

Head of Coaching and Head of Academy Senior Phase manager Mark McKeever added: "“We’re all delighted for Bailey. In what has been a difficult year for most people. Bailey has managed to stay focused and continue his development, making his first-team debut and now receiving international recognition.

"As with Ryan Jones the previous year, everyone at the club is extremely proud. Hopefully he can continue that development into next season and beyond."

Weston AFC, in association with Weston College and University Centre Weston, are hosting an assessment day for all players between the under-16s and 18s on Saturday July 10.

The one-day trial will start at 10am and finish at 4pm and will be held at The Optima Stadium and will include practical sessions, matches and academic presentation by the college.

All players are required to bring their own kit, boots, shin pads as well as their own lunch and fluids to keep hydrated throughout the day.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for players to enter a semi-professional environment, in the Southern Premier League, supporting aspirations of becoming a professional footballer," said a spokesman.