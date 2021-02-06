Weston duo Kempster and Yule-Turner selected for England Colleges trials

Published: 9:00 AM February 6, 2021

Two young Weston players have been selected for phase two of the England Colleges Football Association trials.

Right-winger Travis Yule-Turner and left-winger Bailey Kempster, who are both in the Weston College under-19 squad, are two of 23 players named among the South West trialists.

"It’s good news for them, and us. Both have been working hard and developing nicely in the background with Macca (Mark McKeever) and with our first-team group and we would expect them to feature in the first team in the not too distant future," said Weston manager Scott Bartlett.

"They have done well and are part of a nice little group of talented youngsters we have. I’m sure if the season hadn’t been halted when it was we would have seen a bit more of them in and around the first team.

"It’s a nice thing for them, the club and the college. We’ve had some others do it and they have all enjoyed the experience."

Turner began his career in the South Somerset Regional Talent Centre in the Junior Premier League, before moving on to Bristol Rovers in May 2016 with their under-12s.

After a few years with Rovers, the teenager moved to The Seagulls academy and has since progressed to the under-18s and under-19s this season.

He was included in the first-team squad in October 2020 after signing registration forms and was named on the bench twice for Weston's two wins over Larkhall Athletic, in the FA Cup and FA Trophy.

Kempster played for the North Somerset Regional Talent Centre between the ages of 11 and 16 before moving to Weston in the summer of 2019.

After scoring four goals in 16 games for the under-19s during the 2019-20 season, his good form saw him make his first-team debut in the Southern League Premier South in a 1-0 win against Walton Casuals in February 2020, when he came off the bench in the last minute to replace James Waite.

After a good pre-season with the club, where he scored the winner at Slimbridge, Kempster joined Willand Rovers on loan, where he has scored one goal and assisted one other during nine games with the Southern League Division One South side.

"In training we like to get the youth team involved, we like to make them feel part of it, get them in and around the first team lads because hopefully they are going to be the future of Weston," said player-assistant manager Scott Laird after the FA Cup win over Larkhall.

"The earlier they get to train with us and be a part of it every Tuesday and Thursday is a really good opportunity.

"Travis excited us, every time we see him in training, every time we see him for the 18s and 19s or in the FA Youth Cup and he’s exciting, quick, direct and confident.

"It’s what me and the gaffer are trying to do. The gaffer really wants to bring the youth through because we have got a really good talent pool around the area.

"We got Bailey - a very, very good player; Ryan Jones, who has come through; Ben Griffith, Callum Eastwood, Travis Turner, Tommy Kendall, I can go on. There’s a lot of them and to get them involved in training and make them feel part of it, it’s really good.

"It’s great to have that feel around the club where they are going to get opportunities."