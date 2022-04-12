Kewstoke win first Woodspring short mat bowls title
- Credit: Kath Francombe
Kewstoke were crowned champions of the Woodspring short mat bowls league for the first time this season.
After missing two years because of Covid-19, the league returned with eight clubs and the early part of the season saw Hutton and Mark Village to the fore.
But Kewstoke continued to chip away in the new year to move up to second, seven points behind Hutton with three games in hand.
And they beat the leaders 20-1 in the first set and 12-4 in the second to claim all eight points, before picking up another eight in their home game with Ashcombe.
And although they lost both sets in their last game of the season against Bleadon, they had done enough to claim the trophy for the first time.
How they finished (P-W-D-L-S-Pts)
Kewstoke 14-9-0-5-20-78
Hutton 14-9-0-5-16-66
Mark Village 14-10-0-4-14-63
Bleadon 14-5-0-9-15-56
Ashcombe B 14-8-0-6-13-56
Mark Moor 14-7-0-7-12-52
Clarence 14-6-0-8-12-49
Ashcombe A 14-2-0-12-7-25