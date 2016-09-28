Advanced search

King Alfred School Academy partner up with Burnbridge Wanderers

PUBLISHED: 10:49 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:49 04 December 2019

The King Alfred School Academy celebrate their new partnership with Burnbridge Wanderers

The King Alfred School Academy celebrate their new partnership with Burnbridge Wanderers

Archant

King Alfred School Academy has come to the rescue of local football team Burnbridge Wanderers.

The Highbridge venue will become the new home ground for the club in a partnership agreement that gives them use of pitches, astroturf, changing rooms, toilets, conference and meeting rooms.

And it will also allow families to walk or cycle to their home fixtures, with chairman Ben Adams saying: "The club are delighted to start what we hope will be a long-term partnership with the school.

"The school is helping to facilitate our younger age groups playing every weekend. With the school's support these players could have had nowhere to play this season."

Principal Nathan Jenkins added: "This is wonderful news for the school, football club and entire community of Highbridge and Burnham. We're a community school and believe in partnership for the benefit of everyone."

Most Read

Woman taken to hospital following collision with horse and a car

Police and ambulance services were at Beechmount Close this morning

Michael Bublé to perform in West Country next year

Embargoed to 0001 Monday November 12 File photo dated 28/09/16 of Michael Buble, who has said that he

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Blind man has hundreds of pounds stolen at Weston nightclub

The incident occured at The Loft nightclub. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Hairdresser converts shed into salon

Gina Armal and her daughter raising funds for Weston Hospicecare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Woman taken to hospital following collision with horse and a car

Police and ambulance services were at Beechmount Close this morning

Michael Bublé to perform in West Country next year

Embargoed to 0001 Monday November 12 File photo dated 28/09/16 of Michael Buble, who has said that he

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Blind man has hundreds of pounds stolen at Weston nightclub

The incident occured at The Loft nightclub. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Hairdresser converts shed into salon

Gina Armal and her daughter raising funds for Weston Hospicecare. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

King Alfred School Academy partner up with Burnbridge Wanderers

The King Alfred School Academy celebrate their new partnership with Burnbridge Wanderers

Speedway: Rebels return for Wilson-Dean

Bradley Wilson-Dean in racing action (pic Colin Burnett)

Autumn snaps taken for iWitness24/7 gallery

An eastern gray squirrel rests on a tree branch.Picture: Joanne Martin

South Weston Activity Network receives more than £200,000 in lottery funding

South Weston Activity Network has been awarded £240,000 over the next five years from the National Lottery. Picture Carly Butchers

Michael Bublé to perform in West Country next year

Embargoed to 0001 Monday November 12 File photo dated 28/09/16 of Michael Buble, who has said that he
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists