King Alfred School Academy partner up with Burnbridge Wanderers

The King Alfred School Academy celebrate their new partnership with Burnbridge Wanderers

King Alfred School Academy has come to the rescue of local football team Burnbridge Wanderers.

The Highbridge venue will become the new home ground for the club in a partnership agreement that gives them use of pitches, astroturf, changing rooms, toilets, conference and meeting rooms.

And it will also allow families to walk or cycle to their home fixtures, with chairman Ben Adams saying: "The club are delighted to start what we hope will be a long-term partnership with the school.

"The school is helping to facilitate our younger age groups playing every weekend. With the school's support these players could have had nowhere to play this season."

Principal Nathan Jenkins added: "This is wonderful news for the school, football club and entire community of Highbridge and Burnham. We're a community school and believe in partnership for the benefit of everyone."