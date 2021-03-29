King Alfred School Academy unveil 40-foot wall of sporting greats

Published: 5:00 PM March 29, 2021

A couple of former pupils from King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge, Somerset were present at the unveiling of a 40-foot wall of sporting greats.

Former Weston footballer Bradley Ash, now at Chippenham Town, and Shannon, who represented Great Britain in football for Avon and Somerset Police, were present for the collage.

And the pair were joined by Principal Nathan Jenkins, who will become Head of School Improvement at The Priory Learning Trust from April.

The wall is just one of a series of huge improvements to the academy since Jenkins became Principal in 2018 and has become one of the South West’s fastest improving schools where exam results have soared and the sixth form is booming among many improvements.

A host of sporting talent from a range of different sports are on display on the wall including former England captain David Beckham, tennis stars Serena Williams and Andy Murray, most successful British track athlete in modern Olympic Games history Mo Farah, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and netball star Helen Housby.

Ash, who left in 2014, told The Good News Post website: “It is great to come back to the school and see these world greats pictured on this amazing collage. This is a school that inspires.”

Shannon, who left in 2010, added: “The wall is brilliant – the students will be continually inspired by world-class sporting stars and athletes every day as they walk past.”

The collage is part of the school’s ongoing desire to inspire students with role models and encouragement.

And the wall also demonstrates the passion to integrate students back to the academy for outdoor pursuits, extra-curricular work, and physical efforts.

Jenkins added: “This wall has had a staggering amount of interest and praise from across the world.

“Our own students have marvelled at the sheer scale, colour and inspiration from the personalities and their quotes.

“This is a brilliant school and the wall is in keeping with that. Thank you to Bradley and Shannon for coming back to declare the wall officially open.”