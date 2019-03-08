Advanced search

School Sport: Kings finish third at Somerset Summer Games

PUBLISHED: 11:56 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:56 08 July 2019

The year nine girls' rounders squad from the Kings of Wessex Academy finished third at the Somerset Summer Games at Millfield

Kings of Wessex Academy's year nine girls won bronze medals in the rounders competition at the Somerset Summer Games at Millfield.

The last tournament of the year was also the last one for Miss Manley at Kings, who fought hard on a glorious day.

After losing 5.5-5 to Bucklers Mead and 5.5-4 to Heathfield, Kings proved too strong for King Alfreds and claimed a 4.5-1.5 win to clinch third place overall.

Kings produced some fantastic catching on the day and their fielding was of a high quality, with all nine King Alfred players dismissed seven balls early.

But their batters could not hit as well as they would've liked in the face of some tricky bowling and fielding from their rivals.

"This group of girls are so enthusiastic and committed to all the sports that are on offer to them and they should be extremely proud of themselves," said Manley.

"They should never lose the spark that they have. They have been a pleasure to teach."

