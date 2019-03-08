Netball: Kings of Wessex pupils enjoy Bath University trip

Pupils from Kings of Wessex Academy tested their skills at a netball development day at Bath University recently.

Kings of Wessex Academy pupils attended a Netball Development Day at Bath University Kings of Wessex Academy pupils attended a Netball Development Day at Bath University

A group of year nine and 10 girls worked with three young Super League players to develop marking and core skills, before a Q&A session.

They also had a tour of campus, before a strength and conditioning session with England international Rachel Shaw, working on speed and agility.

After relaxation time in the hydrotherapy pool and ice baths, they enjoyed a guided tour of the world-class Sports Training Village at Bath University, including the gym, judo arena, tennis courts, track, beach volleyball courts and Astroturfs.

After a video analysis session, reviewing the performances of England players in a match against Australia they enjoyed dinner and Team Bath’s Super League match against Sirens, meeting former England and Bath player Pamela Cookey.

PE teacher Miss Manley said: “This was a wonderful learning opportunity for our girls to learn from some netball professionals and ultimately to think like professionals. I was very proud of their positive attitude and willingness to learn and participate.”