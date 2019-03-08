Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Netball: Kings of Wessex pupils enjoy Bath University trip

PUBLISHED: 13:00 12 April 2019

Kings of Wessex Academy pupils attended a Netball Development Day at Bath University

Kings of Wessex Academy pupils attended a Netball Development Day at Bath University

Archant

Pupils from Kings of Wessex Academy tested their skills at a netball development day at Bath University recently.

Kings of Wessex Academy pupils attended a Netball Development Day at Bath UniversityKings of Wessex Academy pupils attended a Netball Development Day at Bath University

A group of year nine and 10 girls worked with three young Super League players to develop marking and core skills, before a Q&A session.

They also had a tour of campus, before a strength and conditioning session with England international Rachel Shaw, working on speed and agility.

After relaxation time in the hydrotherapy pool and ice baths, they enjoyed a guided tour of the world-class Sports Training Village at Bath University, including the gym, judo arena, tennis courts, track, beach volleyball courts and Astroturfs.

After a video analysis session, reviewing the performances of England players in a match against Australia they enjoyed dinner and Team Bath’s Super League match against Sirens, meeting former England and Bath player Pamela Cookey.

PE teacher Miss Manley said: “This was a wonderful learning opportunity for our girls to learn from some netball professionals and ultimately to think like professionals. I was very proud of their positive attitude and willingness to learn and participate.”

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Driver dies after crashing into ditch

Police are appealing for witnesses follwing a fatal crash on B3151 Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Office Outlet to close in Weston-super-Mare

Office Outlet in Westons Gallagher Retail Park is closing. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston kebab shop where 20 people fought with knives forced to shut down at night

Deniz's Kebab Shop in St James Street has had it's liesence suspended. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston man given community order after smashing cars with sledgehammer and animal bone

Oakley was made the subject of a one-year community order. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Driver dies after crashing into ditch

Police are appealing for witnesses follwing a fatal crash on B3151 Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Office Outlet to close in Weston-super-Mare

Office Outlet in Westons Gallagher Retail Park is closing. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston kebab shop where 20 people fought with knives forced to shut down at night

Deniz's Kebab Shop in St James Street has had it's liesence suspended. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston man given community order after smashing cars with sledgehammer and animal bone

Oakley was made the subject of a one-year community order. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

More medals for Splitz Gymnastics Club

Splitz Gym Club members face the camera

Netball: Kings of Wessex pupils enjoy Bath University trip

Kings of Wessex Academy pupils attended a Netball Development Day at Bath University

Rugby: Hornets Rebels enjoy Avonmouth outing

Hornets Rebels under-10s in action (pic Pete Holder)

Martial arts: Awards for Weston Karate Club members

Weston Karate Club's Bartosz Glogowski and Milan Mores have attained their black belts

Hornets girls prove too hot to handle for hosts with an impressive half-century haul

Action from Hornets under-15 girls' match with Kingswood (pic Pete Holder)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists