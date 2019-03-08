Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

School Sport: Kings of Wessex pupils impress at athletics event

PUBLISHED: 11:30 27 June 2019

Kings of Wessex Academy students at the district athletics event in Yeovil

Kings of Wessex Academy students at the district athletics event in Yeovil

Archant

Kings of Wessex Academy students produced some excellent displays at the annual district athletics competition in Yeovil last week.

The year 10 boys and girls both finished first in their respective age groups, while the year nine boys and girls were third in their competition.

A spokesperson said: "The students behaved impeccably and showed real sportsmanship throughout the event.

"From supporting one another, giving their all and cheering each other on over the finish line, the students were all a credit to the school.

"We are proud as a schoool of our studnts achievements and congratulate all the competitors."

The year nine squad included Harry Dilly, Finley Dors, Henry Flanagan, Max Marshman, Ciara Ambrosia, Ellen Campbell, Bonita Williams, Holly Cockram and Elsie Sharky.

Meanwhile, the year 10 squad was made up of Lois Tarr, Faith Bedford, Abi Campbell, Elouise Pryor, Louis Bougourd, Max Helps, Joe Swift and Charlie Moss.

Most Read

Lobbing toilet off Weston town centre balcony and carrying potato peeler lands teen in jail

Debris and glass has been strewn across the street.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Driver let off ignoring red light and injuring girl, 12

Ivanuska Milacik Sterbakova and her daughter Martina, who was hit by a car in September last year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Woman shares her incredible weight loss journey

Suzy Summerhayes before and after

Weston-super-Mare’s land train sold

Weston's land train.

Most Read

Lobbing toilet off Weston town centre balcony and carrying potato peeler lands teen in jail

Debris and glass has been strewn across the street.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Driver let off ignoring red light and injuring girl, 12

Ivanuska Milacik Sterbakova and her daughter Martina, who was hit by a car in September last year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Woman shares her incredible weight loss journey

Suzy Summerhayes before and after

Weston-super-Mare’s land train sold

Weston's land train.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

School Sport: Kings of Wessex pupils impress at athletics event

Kings of Wessex Academy students at the district athletics event in Yeovil

Walking footballers raise funds for defibrillator

Weston AFC Walking Football raised over £1,800 for a new defibrillator

Speedway: Somerset Rebels 51 Redcar Bears 39

Nico Covatti (blue) in racing action for Somerset (pic Colin Burnett)

Five-star Evans impresses as Congresbury get back to winning ways at Frenchay

Sam Evans in action for Congresbury on his way to pick up five wickets

Golf: Ton-up March completes 100-hole challenge at Brean

Andrew March celebrates after completing his 100th hole
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists