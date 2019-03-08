School Sport: Kings of Wessex pupils impress at athletics event

Kings of Wessex Academy students at the district athletics event in Yeovil Archant

Kings of Wessex Academy students produced some excellent displays at the annual district athletics competition in Yeovil last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The year 10 boys and girls both finished first in their respective age groups, while the year nine boys and girls were third in their competition.

A spokesperson said: "The students behaved impeccably and showed real sportsmanship throughout the event.

"From supporting one another, giving their all and cheering each other on over the finish line, the students were all a credit to the school.

"We are proud as a schoool of our studnts achievements and congratulate all the competitors."

The year nine squad included Harry Dilly, Finley Dors, Henry Flanagan, Max Marshman, Ciara Ambrosia, Ellen Campbell, Bonita Williams, Holly Cockram and Elsie Sharky.

Meanwhile, the year 10 squad was made up of Lois Tarr, Faith Bedford, Abi Campbell, Elouise Pryor, Louis Bougourd, Max Helps, Joe Swift and Charlie Moss.