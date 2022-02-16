Kings of Wessex under-16s crowned Somerset County Champions
- Credit: Kings of Wessex under-16s
Kings of Wessex under-16s were crowned Somerset champions after a 4-1 win against Sexeys of Bruton in Bridgwater.
Ahead of a tough match, Kings put in some extra practice during the week to make sure they were as ready as physically possible.
Despite losing regular goalkeeper, year nine student Sophie W, took her place between the sticks for the year 11 squad.
After winning the toss, captain Phoebe A made a tactical decision to choose ends and shoot away from the sun.
Nerves were high as the first ten minutes of the game remained goalless but the drought was ended with a goal from La M.
This filled the team with confidence and they scored three more goals before half-time through Millie S, Phil G and Mary F.
Sophie made some great saves in goal and Sky G and Phoebe were strong in defence.
Despite Sexeys scoring early in the second half, Kings stayed strong and Sophie continued to save well from the few shots she faced to seal the cup.
Kings: Mary F, Phil G, Trinity C, Phoebe A, Millie S, La M, Maya BM, Annabelle S, Sky G, Sophie W, Bliss D, Sophie W, Winnie W.