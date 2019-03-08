Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sailing: Finlay triumps at RS Feva National Championships

PUBLISHED: 18:03 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:03 19 June 2019

Finlay Oliver and Quinn Edwards celebrate coming in sixth place in the RS Feva National Championships

Finlay Oliver and Quinn Edwards celebrate coming in sixth place in the RS Feva National Championships

Archant

A year 11 student from the Kings of Wessex Academy has balanced their GCSEs with sailing on the high seas.

Finlay and Oliver sixth place medal back side from the RS Feva National ChampionshipsFinlay and Oliver sixth place medal back side from the RS Feva National Championships

Finlay Oliver with his helm Quinn Edmonds traveled to Abersoch in North Wales for the RS Feva National Championships.

Having trained hard over the winter, both students planned their GCSE revision to ensure they were both ready for the exams and the championships ahead.

After a total of 12 races, held over four days in May, they finished in second place during one of their qualfication races to place them in the golden fleet.

After starting 11th overall, two days of challenging and hard competion saw the teenagers finish in the top six to take home one of six medals out of the 94 boats.

Finlay and Oliver sixth place medal front side from the RS Feva National ChampionshipsFinlay and Oliver sixth place medal front side from the RS Feva National Championships

Headteacher Gavin Bell was full of praise for Oliver, saying: "Well done Finlay for a fabulous season to date! This shows how your dedication can yield successful results. I wish you many future triumphs."

Most Read

REVEALED: Full schedule for Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend 2019

Weston Air Festival 2018 Red Arrows

Driver arrested and children taken to hospital after car chase leads to pub crash

The Volkswagen crashed into a wall outside The Plough in Congresbury. Picture: Nathan Aylett

SPORTING MEMORIES: 25 amazing photos of sport in Weston from years gone by

Wildcats ; Wildcats Netball Team with their Captain Sarah Becket receiving a trophy from Karen Drake Weston and District Netball League Chairman. 4-10-00 Q10-60-00-14 MA

Pub suffers ‘severe damage’ in fire

Burnham's Rosewood pub caught fire on Saturday. Picture: Les Barber

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

REVEALED: Full schedule for Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend 2019

Weston Air Festival 2018 Red Arrows

Driver arrested and children taken to hospital after car chase leads to pub crash

The Volkswagen crashed into a wall outside The Plough in Congresbury. Picture: Nathan Aylett

SPORTING MEMORIES: 25 amazing photos of sport in Weston from years gone by

Wildcats ; Wildcats Netball Team with their Captain Sarah Becket receiving a trophy from Karen Drake Weston and District Netball League Chairman. 4-10-00 Q10-60-00-14 MA

Pub suffers ‘severe damage’ in fire

Burnham's Rosewood pub caught fire on Saturday. Picture: Les Barber

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Sailing: Finlay triumps at RS Feva National Championships

Finlay Oliver and Quinn Edwards celebrate coming in sixth place in the RS Feva National Championships

Clevedon & District Road Cycling Club start in style

Sara James in action for Clevedon Cycling Club on her way to third place on the Odd Down circuit near Bath

‘Destructive’ orchard housing plan rejected

The orchard would not see homes built on it, but it would have a road run through the middle of it, if Persimmon Homes' planning application is accepted. Picture: Steve Bridger

Pub shut down until further notice after six-hour blaze

Burnham's Rosewood pub caught fire on Saturday. Picture: Les Barber

‘New £5million primary school will end up looking like a motorway services’

An artist impression of Yatton Primary School.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists