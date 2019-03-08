Sailing: Finlay triumps at RS Feva National Championships
PUBLISHED: 18:03 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:03 19 June 2019
A year 11 student from the Kings of Wessex Academy has balanced their GCSEs with sailing on the high seas.
Finlay Oliver with his helm Quinn Edmonds traveled to Abersoch in North Wales for the RS Feva National Championships.
Having trained hard over the winter, both students planned their GCSE revision to ensure they were both ready for the exams and the championships ahead.
After a total of 12 races, held over four days in May, they finished in second place during one of their qualfication races to place them in the golden fleet.
After starting 11th overall, two days of challenging and hard competion saw the teenagers finish in the top six to take home one of six medals out of the 94 boats.
Headteacher Gavin Bell was full of praise for Oliver, saying: "Well done Finlay for a fabulous season to date! This shows how your dedication can yield successful results. I wish you many future triumphs."