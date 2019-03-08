Sailing: Finlay triumps at RS Feva National Championships

Finlay Oliver and Quinn Edwards celebrate coming in sixth place in the RS Feva National Championships Archant

A year 11 student from the Kings of Wessex Academy has balanced their GCSEs with sailing on the high seas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Finlay and Oliver sixth place medal back side from the RS Feva National Championships Finlay and Oliver sixth place medal back side from the RS Feva National Championships

Finlay Oliver with his helm Quinn Edmonds traveled to Abersoch in North Wales for the RS Feva National Championships.

Having trained hard over the winter, both students planned their GCSE revision to ensure they were both ready for the exams and the championships ahead.

After a total of 12 races, held over four days in May, they finished in second place during one of their qualfication races to place them in the golden fleet.

After starting 11th overall, two days of challenging and hard competion saw the teenagers finish in the top six to take home one of six medals out of the 94 boats.

Finlay and Oliver sixth place medal front side from the RS Feva National Championships Finlay and Oliver sixth place medal front side from the RS Feva National Championships

Headteacher Gavin Bell was full of praise for Oliver, saying: "Well done Finlay for a fabulous season to date! This shows how your dedication can yield successful results. I wish you many future triumphs."