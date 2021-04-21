Jockey Kingscote’s journey to becoming All-Weather Champion

Published: 9:00 AM April 21, 2021 Updated: 10:27 AM April 21, 2021

The cool crisp sea air, with the smell of the fish and chips being cooked in the distance from Brean Beach would be the scene for a future All-Weather Champion jockey.

It was here where Richard Kingscote started out riding ponies in his spare time, during school holidays and on weekends.

He would sometimes spend up to eight hours a day as a teenager riding on the sand under the guidance of John Vowels.

“He just got me plenty of saddle time, it was good, I enjoyed it,” recalled Kingscote.

“I spent a lot of time around the horses. I knew nothing about racing but it was a good grounding.

“There was always lots to do when we were kids, we were down the Tropicana or in the woods. Weston’s pretty diverse, with the beach and the woods and the countryside a little bit further out. We were pretty lucky.”

Now 34, he still has links with the town, where his dad still lives, and he still tries to visit during the summer with his family but time as a jockey makes it difficult to travel down.

However, when growing up in Somerset, as one of four siblings, with two brothers and one older sister, Kingscote didn’t know what he wanted to to do.

When he was 12, his mum bought a pony and he started to have lessons which paved the way for a future in horseracing.

“For the next four years, until I was 16, every day off after school, weekends, holidays, I would be down working in the yards going down to Brean and working with the horses as much as I could,” he added.

"It seemed that was where I was heading and luckily mum found out about the racing school, which gave me the avenue into racing.”

Kingscote was at the British Riding School for nine weeks, before they arranged a job for him to go to Beckhampton to do his apprenticeship, which took three years to complete under Roger Charlton.

Charlton would also write to local trainers asking if they would allow Kingscote to ride out.

“It’s a well established yard, it has got very nice gallops, I was just able to get experience riding,” he added.

“He gave me a chance to ride, plenty of work, lots of leading the gallops, let me go to Australia for three months.

“It was difficult for him to get me many races but he did get me a good few and let me branch out whilst working for him.

“I was able to branch out and ride for other people and just keep the ball rolling.

“He put me on a few nice horses and when he did other people sort of took note, which was very helpful.”

Kingscote is now working with trainer Tom Dascombe in Cheshire, operating from footballer Michael Owen's Manor House Stables.

Richard Kingscote rode 79 winners during the season, where he finished seven ahead of Hollie Doyle and 21 more than David Probert. - Credit: PA



“We talk sometimes, we've met plenty of times. We get on fine,” said Kingscote about former Liverpool and England striker Owen.

“Tom’s been a very good boss through the years. I've worked with him, getting on 12 years. I moved up to Chester for a little while when he first came down South but it’s worked out really well.

“He’s a good guy, we have had a lot of success together.”

Earlier this month Kingscote claimed, for the first time, the 2020-21 All-Weather championship title.

He picked up 79 victories, seven ahead of second-placed Hollie Doyle and 21 more wins than third-placed David Probert.

“At the beginning I didn’t have any expectations to winning it,” he added.

“But, then, once you are in the last month or two and it’s there, you never want to get beaten.

“We are all very competitive people and I’m glad I was able to win because at times it didn’t look like, or felt like, it was going to happen.

“I’m glad it did and I’m very grateful for the trainers and owners that helped with it.

“It’s a nice achievement to have done something I guess. I have been pretty steady through my career. I have had some nice winners but I have not really had any major achievements I guess it’s nice to tick something off the list.

“Through the years I’ve had some nice horses, I’ve won most races, I’ve been able to win the big race in Dubai and a couple of group ones that took a lot of work all winter to win the All-Weather.

“My agent (Guy Jewel) worked really hard, there were no days off, we just kept going and luckily we rode plenty of winners.”

But Kingscote pays testament to everyone who has helped him along the way, doing what he loves best.

“I think I’m lucky to be able to have a career in doing the job I have wanted to do,” he said.

“It’s not been, I guess, easy being bred into racing. I was on the back foot from the beginning but a lot of help from a lot of people just helped me catch up and things have been going good.

"I’ve ridden for some big stables now and getting plenty of winners.

“Through the whole way I’ve had a lot of help from a lot of different people whether that’s just advice or learning or getting a leg up from someone.

“Mum finding about the racing school, all the hours I spent on the horses as a kid it’s all helped and so far so good.”