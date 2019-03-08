Kirby-James says playing for South West League at Battle of Britain was 'an honour'

Weston Jet's Daniel Kirby-James in his South West Baseball League uniform at the Baseball Tournament in Kent. Archant

Weston Jets' Dan Kirby-James says being part of the South West Baseball League team was a 'big honour' when he was selected to represent Weston at the Battle of Britain.

It was the first time the tournament had been put together, having been organised by Kent Buccaneers, and saw six regions picked from around the country.

And Weston's Kirby-James says that despite not being picked to play in the final against Scotland, after scoring two runs in the semi-final against the North of England, it was still a great experience.

"It was a really big honour," he said. "I have only been playing the game for just over a year, this is my second season.

"To be called up to play for the South West is a really big moment for me.

"Unfortunately I didn't get to play in the final, but just to be part of the team to get to a final and playing at that higher level it was really good."

Kirby-James would add how great it was that he was able to represent Weston in the competition and how the Jets have improved on last season's performance.

"I think every team from the South West League apart from one was represented, so to be that person from our team was really good," he added.

"It's really good to see Weston represented. We were a new team last year and we only won one game, but we've already won two this season and it's a growing sport. We've got over 20 members now and almost enough to put out two teams, the growth is really something to be proud of."

After the 5-3 defeat to Scotland in the final, Kirby-James says he would like there to be a second Battle of Britain.

"Hopefully," he said. "I don't think it's been confirmed but I think the next one should be the same time again next year.

"The team that we had was a really strong team down there. It was only a couple of hits in it between us and Scotland and if we got to the final again next year I think we can go all the way."