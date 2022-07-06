Cheddar's Knight acts as line judge at both Queens and Wimbledon

Cheddar Tennis Club member Chris Knight had the opportunity to oversee a private exhibition match at Queens as a chair umpire. - Credit: Cheddar Tennis Club

A stalwart Cheddar Tennis Club member has been sidelined for the last few weeks as he plies his trade as a line judge during the English grass court season.

Chris Knight, a useful player in the men’s A team, has been busy on the tennis circuit.

He has worked on the show courts at the Queens Club Championship last month and is currently seen on the main courts at Wimbledon.

Cheddar Tennis Club member Chris Knight has worked as a line judge at both Queens and Wimbledon. - Credit: Cheddar Tennis Club

His ambition is to be a chair umpire and he had the opportunity to oversee a private exhibition match at the Queens tournament.

Cheddar chairperson Sarah Strawbridge said the club have passed on their best wishes and that she would be looking out for Knight on television.

She added that she wished him well in his endeavours and looked forward to welcoming him back as a player when time allows.