Knowles season ending knee injury is a 'big blow' according to Weston's Bartlett

Published: 3:01 PM July 28, 2021

Chris Knowles scores one of his six goals for Weston AFC at Dorchester Town in February 2020. - Credit: Will.T.Photography

Weston AFC’s Chris Knowles will miss the whole season after suffering a knee injury, in what is a “big blow” according to manager Scott Bartlett.

The midfielder, who signed from Gloucester City in 2019, has not been involved in any of The Seagulls pre-season matches.

Last May saw Knowles appointed onto Bartlett’s backroom staff, and he has made 21 appearances and found the back of the net six times with goals against Beaconsfield Town, Eastleigh, Dorchester Town (2) and Cowes Sports (2).

“He’s a big player for us because he does a good job wherever he is asked to play, he is combative and experienced and had been an excellent signing,” Bartlett told the Weston Mercury.

“He will need replacing in that respect and that’s something we are looking at. He is also a good coach and a good character, so he will focus on his role as a staff member now while we sort out his operation and rehab.”

Like Knowles, Ben Whitehead was out for a long spell on the sidelines after picking up a anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury at Truro in August 2019.

He only recently returned to action, coming off the bench in Weston’s pre-season victory over a Bristol City XI after 698 days.

“Injuries are part and parcel of the game and unfortunately it happens,” added Bartlett.

“It’s a big blow because we plan our squad knowing all bases are covered and with someone as versatile as Chris that causes a number of issues for us but we will add to the squad soon to ensure we have enough depth to compete.”

Weston return to action this Saturday against Swansea City at The Optima Stadium at 3pm, then visit Slimbridge at Thornhill Park in midweek, before ending their preparation for the league season by hosting Yeovil on August 7.