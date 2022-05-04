Lympsham & Belvedere open new season with defeat against Trull

Lympsham & Belvedere CC began their Somerset Premier season with a 103-run defeat against Trull CC on Saturday.

The hosts won the toss and asked Trull to bat and openers Tim Gibbs and Andy Sapey began positively with a half-century partnership.

CJ Neate (1-42) got the breakthrough when he had Sapey (29) caught and bowled.

But Andy Taylor (0-29) bowled without luck as L&B struggled to take wickets or slow the scoring rate of Gibbs and Andy Clark who put away the bad ball with ease.

The introduction of Brad Ashfield (1-36) saw Clark (48) well caught by Jack Luff to make it 175-2, but Gibbs (87) batted well before being stumped by Matthew Grute off the bowling of Neil Chadwick with the score on 201.

Josh Parker (3) was out hit wicket off Chadwick (2-46) as L&B came back into the game, but Trull's Oliver Barrett batted superbly, hitting hard down the ground as he raced to 71.

He was bowled by Jack Luff (1-64) but alongside Elliott Trotman (15) helped take the Trull score to 287-5 from their 45 overs as Tom Gooding (0-53) bowled well without luck once again.

Lympsham & Belvedere made a solid start in reply as David Luff and Mike Hosey set about building the platform needed.

Hosey (18) was bowled by Craig Lawton with the score on 43, but David Luff was joined by Jack Luff and they batted superbly to take the score into three figures.

With the score on 129 in the 24th over Jack Luff (47) was caught behind off Sapey and wickets began to fall regularly as L&B batsmen struggled to keep up with the required run rate.

Nathan Hancock (3) was trapped lbw off Sapey (2-15) while Gibbs (2-47) removed Ashfield (5) lbw and bowled George Nuttycombe (3).

Chadwick (8) was caught behind off Barrett with the score on 183, but David Luff batted brilliantly to make an excellent 88, with a six and 12 fours before he was run out.

Barrett (3-16) struck twice in quick succession, bowling Gooding (1) and Neate (0) as the hosts innings collapsed under pressure.

Grute (1) was the final wicket to go as he was caught behind off Lawton (2-31) leaving Taylor not out as L&B were all out for 184.

Neate said: "Disappointing day. We never applied enough pressure with ball and then after losing Jack we never got a significant partnership with the bat to get us close."

Chadwick added: "Tough start to the season and all credit to Trull, they outperformed us in all areas. We will look to bounce back next week and get our first win in this new division."

L&B travel to Winscombe this weekend.